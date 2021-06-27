Elsie Louise Taylor Powell
Elsie Louise Powell, our Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, and Friend, passed away peacefully at home being always surrounded by a loving family on June 22, 2021. She will be greatly missed by many, but we know she is now at home with a loving Savior. She has fought the good fight, she has finished the race, and she has kept the faith. She would want you to know that Jesus is her Savior and she hopes to see you again one day.
Elsie was born January 31, 1936, in Blanch, North Carolina. She is the daughter of Berkley Taylor and Dorman Taylor.
She is survived by her daughters, Sharon Carter and Teresa Hawker and husband, Mike Hawker; grandchildren, Shannon Cardwell and husband, Tunky, David Carter and wife, Christy, Brandon Powell, Corey Powell and fiancée, Anja, Brandi Sams and husband, Chris, Lamberth Powell and wife, Kenyara, and Jennifer Toler and fiancé, Dustin.; and great-grandchildren, Bryson Carter, Nathan Carter, Brooklyn Carter, Blake Powell, Jacob Powell, Makayla Powell, Allen Cardwell, and Christian Cardwell. She is also survived by her sisters and brothers, Rena, Helen, Tootie, David, Bonnie, Dorman Taylor, and AB Powell.
She was predeceased by her husband, Lamberth Man and sons, Steven and Kenneth Powell.
Elsie was retired from Owens-Illinois of Danville, Virginia.
The family and Elsie would like to thank her friends and her church family at The Way Ministry who supported her while she fought her battle on Earth. You are in her heart and always a part of our family.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at 11 a.m., with Teresa Hawker and family officiating. A visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 10 until 11 a.m., at Norris Funeral Services, Inc. Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, VA 24540, and other times at the residence. Interment will follow at Floral Hills Memory Gardens, Danville, Va.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations be made to The Way Ministries, 313 Songbird Lane, Danville, VA 24540. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, Danville is serving the Powell family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jun. 27, 2021.