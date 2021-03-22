Menu
Emmett Easley Harris
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Scott Funeral Home & Cremation Services
147 South Main Street
Chatham, VA
Emmett Easley Harris

July 13, 1926 - March 19, 2021

Emmett Easley Harris, 94, of Chatham, Va. passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021. He was born on July 13, 1926 to the late William J. Harris and Hattie Lee Easley Harris. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Beulah Shelton Harris and also by his second wife, Ann Campbell Blair Harris; brothers, William J. Harris, Nathan A. Harris, Parrish J. "Doc" Harris, Harry F. Harris, and Eben Harris; sisters, Lenora H. Haymes, Julia H. Overstreet, Virginia Elliott, and Lois Swan; and grandson, Chris.

Mr. Harris worked as a painter in construction and was a member of Concord United Methodist Church. He was also an active member of Gideon's International for over 50 years.

He is survived by his sons, Terry Harris (Phyllis) of Chatham, Va. and Ricky Harris (Susan) of Chatham, Va.; daughter, Janet H. Holland (Tommy) of Pendergrass, Ga.; and grandchildren, Jonathan, Allison, Stephen, and Scott. Also surviving are six great-grandchildren and a special friend, Christine Owen.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Concord United Methodist Church with Pastor Alan Murphy and Pastor Tobias Lutz officiating. Visitation will be held from 6:30 until 8 p.m. on Monday, March 22, 2021 at Scott Funeral Home. Burial will be at Concord United Methodist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Gideon's International for Bible placement, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251, or to Concord United Methodist Church, 2880 Concord Road, Chatham, VA 24531.

Scott Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Chatham is serving the Harris family. scottfuneralhomechatham.com.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Mar. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Visitation
6:30p.m.
Scott Funeral Home & Cremation Services
147 South Main Street, Chatham, VA
Mar
22
Visitation
6:30p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Scott Funeral Home & Cremation Services
147 South Main Street, Chatham, VA
Mar
23
Service
2:00p.m.
Concord United Methodist Church
2880 Concord Road, CHATHAM
Mar
23
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Concord United Methodist Church
VA
Scott Funeral Home & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Frito-Lay
March 23, 2021
Ricky: Sounds like your dad lived a long and good life. About all we can hope for in this world. I hope you and I can do as well. I know you will miss him but at least you can take comfort in that he knew his God and will be well throughout eternity. Steve Watson
Steve Watson
March 22, 2021
Sympathy to family. If ever there was someone who had the Christian attitude of giving instead of receiving, it was Uncle Emmett.
Vincent
March 22, 2021
Deepest sympathy to the Harris family. You all are in my thoughts and prayers. (Carolyn Younger, high school classmate of Ricky)
Carolyn Saunders
March 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results