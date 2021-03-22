Emmett Easley Harris
July 13, 1926 - March 19, 2021
Emmett Easley Harris, 94, of Chatham, Va. passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021. He was born on July 13, 1926 to the late William J. Harris and Hattie Lee Easley Harris. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Beulah Shelton Harris and also by his second wife, Ann Campbell Blair Harris; brothers, William J. Harris, Nathan A. Harris, Parrish J. "Doc" Harris, Harry F. Harris, and Eben Harris; sisters, Lenora H. Haymes, Julia H. Overstreet, Virginia Elliott, and Lois Swan; and grandson, Chris.
Mr. Harris worked as a painter in construction and was a member of Concord United Methodist Church. He was also an active member of Gideon's International for over 50 years.
He is survived by his sons, Terry Harris (Phyllis) of Chatham, Va. and Ricky Harris (Susan) of Chatham, Va.; daughter, Janet H. Holland (Tommy) of Pendergrass, Ga.; and grandchildren, Jonathan, Allison, Stephen, and Scott. Also surviving are six great-grandchildren and a special friend, Christine Owen.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Concord United Methodist Church with Pastor Alan Murphy and Pastor Tobias Lutz officiating. Visitation will be held from 6:30 until 8 p.m. on Monday, March 22, 2021 at Scott Funeral Home. Burial will be at Concord United Methodist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Gideon's International for Bible placement, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251, or to Concord United Methodist Church, 2880 Concord Road, Chatham, VA 24531.
Scott Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Chatham is serving the Harris family. scottfuneralhomechatham.com
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Mar. 22, 2021.