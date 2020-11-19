Ethel M. ClementsJune 1, 1940 - November 16, 2020Funeral services for Mrs. Ethel M. Clements, of Gretna, Virginia, will be conducted on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the chapel of Miller Funeral Home with Pastor Raymond C. Ramsey Sr., eulogist. Interment will follow in the Ramsey Cemetery, Chatham, Virginia. A viewing will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Miller Funeral Home from 4 to 7 p.m.Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.