Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Danville and Rockingham County
Danville and Rockingham County Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Eva Mae Whitehead Hudson
FUNERAL HOME
Howerton Funeral Home
45 Center Street
Chatham, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Funeral service
Apr, 14 2022
1:00p.m.
Howerton Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Eva Mae Whitehead Hudson

August 5, 1948 - April 7, 2022

Mrs. Eva Mae Whitehead Hudson, of Ft. Washington, Maryland departed this life on Thursday morning, April 7, 2022 in Washington Hospital Center.

She was born on August 5, 1948 in Pittsylvania County, Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Warren and Berkley Whitehead. She was married to James Henry Hudson, who survives.

She attended Wilson Memorial Church in her early years and graduated from Northside High. Eva was retired from Verizon.

She leaves to cherish her memory, a loving and devoted husband of 41 years, James H. Hudson; three stepdaughters, Kim, Hilda and Jennifer; one brother, Warren Eric Whitehead of Maryland; Queen Idell Ghee, the Family Matriarch of Chatham; a nephew, Eric Kristian Whitehead, two nieces, Chakera Erica Whitehead and Chaneka Snyder; a host of cousins, relatives and friends.

Viewing will be on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 from 4 until 6 p.m. the family will be present from 5 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 1 p.m. from the Chapel of Howerton Funeral Home with the Rev. Doris Morrison, Eulogist. Interment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Burial Park, Chatham, Va. Masks are required for all services.

Strickland Funeral Home of Maryland and Howerton Funeral Home of Chatham is assisting the Hudson Whitehead and Ghee family.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Apr. 13, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
12
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Howerton Funeral Home
45 Center Street, Chatham, VA
Apr
14
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Howerton Funeral Home
Chatham, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Howerton Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Howerton Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.