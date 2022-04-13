Eva Mae Whitehead HudsonAugust 5, 1948 - April 7, 2022Mrs. Eva Mae Whitehead Hudson, of Ft. Washington, Maryland departed this life on Thursday morning, April 7, 2022 in Washington Hospital Center.She was born on August 5, 1948 in Pittsylvania County, Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Warren and Berkley Whitehead. She was married to James Henry Hudson, who survives.She attended Wilson Memorial Church in her early years and graduated from Northside High. Eva was retired from Verizon.She leaves to cherish her memory, a loving and devoted husband of 41 years, James H. Hudson; three stepdaughters, Kim, Hilda and Jennifer; one brother, Warren Eric Whitehead of Maryland; Queen Idell Ghee, the Family Matriarch of Chatham; a nephew, Eric Kristian Whitehead, two nieces, Chakera Erica Whitehead and Chaneka Snyder; a host of cousins, relatives and friends.Viewing will be on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 from 4 until 6 p.m. the family will be present from 5 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 1 p.m. from the Chapel of Howerton Funeral Home with the Rev. Doris Morrison, Eulogist. Interment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Burial Park, Chatham, Va. Masks are required for all services.Strickland Funeral Home of Maryland and Howerton Funeral Home of Chatham is assisting the Hudson Whitehead and Ghee family.