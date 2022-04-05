Evelyn Burchett Dix
Mrs. Evelyn Burchett Dix, age 89, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Danville, Va.
She was born on October 11, 1932, in Danville, Va., to the late Alice Shell Burchett and Kessie Burchett. Evelyn was predeceased by her loving husband, Hughie Dix, to whom she was married for sixty-seven wonderful years.
She was a faithful member of River Oak Church of God for 70 years. Mrs. Dix worked in Dan River Inc. prior to her retirement.
Evelyn is survived by two daughters, Darlene Thompson and husband, Bobby, and Sandra Wood of Danville; two sons, Rodney Dix and wife, Debra, of Florida, and Leonard Jerry Dix and wife, Florence, of Axton, Va.; four grandchildren, Denise Caudron and husband, Tom, Brandy Burke, John Thompson and wife, Michelle, and Wayne Dix and wife, Caroline, and seven great-grandchildren. Evelyn is also survived by two sisters, Hazel Greene and Alice Faye Blair; a brother, Kessie Burchett Jr., and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Evelyn was predeceased by a brother, Jerome Burchett and sisters, Eva Kilian, Louise Engle, and Viola Dix.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Norris Funeral Services, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave., Danville, Va., with Pastors Jackie Poe and Tim Knuckles officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m., Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Norris Funeral Services, Inc., West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave., Danville, VA 24541, and other times at the residence.
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave, Danville, is serving the Dix family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Apr. 5, 2022.