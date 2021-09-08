Faye Rowland Poteat
Faye Rowland Poteat, 81, of Providence, N.C., went home to be with her Lord on Monday, September 6, 2021 at Sovah Health, Danville after battling Covid.
Born in Pittsylvania County on September 10, 1939, she was a daughter of the late Claude Swanson Rowland and Mattie Barker Rowland.
On August 8, 1959, Faye married the love of her life, Dewey Poteat, who predeceased her on September 7, 2020.
She graduated from Dan River High School and attended Stratford College. She worked as a secretary for Piedmont Academy for many years. Faye was a member of Providence Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School and sang in the choir. She later attended Faith Memorial Baptist Church until her illness.
Faye loved serving her Lord and having her daily devotional time. She attended the YWCA and loved to travel with her late husband to attend his cousin, Carl Willis' professional baseball games.
She is survived by her son, Steve Poteat, of the residence; a sister, Ruth Williams; brothers-in-law, Charlie Poteat, Reuben Poteat (Janice), and Tony Poteat (Vickie) and many nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.
Faye also leaves special friends Judy Carroll, Ola Willis, Charlotte Haymore, and Emily, Hannah and Grace Cribb.
She was preceded in death by brothers, Curtis and Claude Rowland and sisters, Evelyn Ferguson, Margie Petty, and Nancy Matherly.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Daniel Lackey officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Faith Memorial Baptist Church Building Fund, 7450 Martinsville Hwy, Danville, VA 24541.
Townes Funeral Home and Crematory, 215 West Main Street is serving the Poteat family. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.townesfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Sep. 8, 2021.