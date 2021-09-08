Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Danville and Rockingham County
Danville and Rockingham County Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Faye Rowland Poteat
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Townes Funeral Home & Crematory
215 West Main Street
Danville, VA
Faye Rowland Poteat

Faye Rowland Poteat, 81, of Providence, N.C., went home to be with her Lord on Monday, September 6, 2021 at Sovah Health, Danville after battling Covid.

Born in Pittsylvania County on September 10, 1939, she was a daughter of the late Claude Swanson Rowland and Mattie Barker Rowland.

On August 8, 1959, Faye married the love of her life, Dewey Poteat, who predeceased her on September 7, 2020.

She graduated from Dan River High School and attended Stratford College. She worked as a secretary for Piedmont Academy for many years. Faye was a member of Providence Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School and sang in the choir. She later attended Faith Memorial Baptist Church until her illness.

Faye loved serving her Lord and having her daily devotional time. She attended the YWCA and loved to travel with her late husband to attend his cousin, Carl Willis' professional baseball games.

She is survived by her son, Steve Poteat, of the residence; a sister, Ruth Williams; brothers-in-law, Charlie Poteat, Reuben Poteat (Janice), and Tony Poteat (Vickie) and many nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.

Faye also leaves special friends Judy Carroll, Ola Willis, Charlotte Haymore, and Emily, Hannah and Grace Cribb.

She was preceded in death by brothers, Curtis and Claude Rowland and sisters, Evelyn Ferguson, Margie Petty, and Nancy Matherly.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Daniel Lackey officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Faith Memorial Baptist Church Building Fund, 7450 Martinsville Hwy, Danville, VA 24541.

Townes Funeral Home and Crematory, 215 West Main Street is serving the Poteat family. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.townesfuneralhome.com.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Sep. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
9
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Providence Baptist Church Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Townes Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Townes Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
We are so sorry to hear of Faye's passing and send prayers and sympathy to all of her relatives, friends and especially to her son, Steve and sister, Ruth.
Rose Satterfield
Friend
September 22, 2021
Fay and Dewey both were some of the nicest People . We sure will miss them. RIP.
Lloyd and Ronnie Stanton
September 9, 2021
Sorry for your Loss,My thoughts and Prayers are with you and the family at this time ,Fay was a very sweet Lady and friendly !
Deborah Smith
Friend
September 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results