Danville and Rockingham County
Faye Martin Wells
George Washington High School
Townes Funeral Home & Crematory
215 West Main Street
Danville, VA
Faye Martin Wells

Faye Martin Wells, 77, passed away at her home on Saturday morning, June 12, 2021, after a decline in health for the past four years.

She was born in Danville, Va. on August 21, 1943, a daughter of the late Charlie Jackson Martin and Martha Lou Mize Martin

Faye was a graduate of George Washington High School and was a member of the former Schoolfield United Methodist Church.

She was employed for brief time at Dan River, Inc. and later at Southland Life Insurance Company and then with Commonwealth Attorney's office.

On June 17, 1961, she married Jackie "Jack" Dale Wells who survives. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a son, Michael Wells.

Faye is survived by her husband, Jack; a son, Dale Wells; and a daughter, Deborah Wells Strange; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

A private graveside service will be held in Mountain View Cemetery.

Townes Funeral Home, 215 West Main Street, is serving the Wells family. Online condolences at www.townesfuneralhome.com.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jun. 13, 2021.
Townes Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jack, Deborah and Dale we're so sorry to hear about Faye she's been through a lot but I know she's in a better place and no more suffering.
Linda and Jimmy Payne
June 14, 2021
So sorry for your loss, Faye was a sweet lady and I was so glad she was my friend.
Brenda Crawford
June 14, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
pauline bruce
June 14, 2021
I am an old friend of Deborah's and am so sorry for your loss.
Cynthia Britton
June 14, 2021
Prayers of peace and comfort from the Creech family. We all loved Faye.
Sandy Wright
June 14, 2021
I am saddened to hear the news of Faye's passing. She was a friend for many years. We laughed and cried together sitting around her kitchen. She loved the LORD and her family very much. I pray the family will hold close to one another and feel God's comforting love shared by friends who knew her well and friends who cherish her memory from far away. Shalom Jack, Deborah, Dale, and her grandkids and great grandkids.
Sandy Wright
June 14, 2021
Marie
June 13, 2021
