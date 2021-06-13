Faye Martin Wells
Faye Martin Wells, 77, passed away at her home on Saturday morning, June 12, 2021, after a decline in health for the past four years.
She was born in Danville, Va. on August 21, 1943, a daughter of the late Charlie Jackson Martin and Martha Lou Mize Martin
Faye was a graduate of George Washington High School and was a member of the former Schoolfield United Methodist Church.
She was employed for brief time at Dan River, Inc. and later at Southland Life Insurance Company and then with Commonwealth Attorney's office.
On June 17, 1961, she married Jackie "Jack" Dale Wells who survives. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a son, Michael Wells.
Faye is survived by her husband, Jack; a son, Dale Wells; and a daughter, Deborah Wells Strange; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be held in Mountain View Cemetery.
Townes Funeral Home, 215 West Main Street, is serving the Wells family. Online condolences at www.townesfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jun. 13, 2021.