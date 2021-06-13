I am saddened to hear the news of Faye's passing. She was a friend for many years. We laughed and cried together sitting around her kitchen. She loved the LORD and her family very much. I pray the family will hold close to one another and feel God's comforting love shared by friends who knew her well and friends who cherish her memory from far away. Shalom Jack, Deborah, Dale, and her grandkids and great grandkids.

Sandy Wright June 14, 2021