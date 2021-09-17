I am so sorry that I cannot make the funeral.. I am so sick today.. I just wanted you all to know that Mrs Anne was such an amazing women and I am so greatful to have gotten to know her and all the time I've had over the past 10 years of her stories.. Her advice .. I loved our adventures to the thrift stores, to the antique shops.. She was so proud of all of you! And the love you showed for her was beyond measure! I've always just hoped and prayed that my kids will love me as much as yall have shown for Mrs Anne.. I am so greatful to have been a part of hers and Cleve's lives.. To know them is to love them.. I will truly miss her..

Brandy velazquez Family September 18, 2021