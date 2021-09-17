Florence Anne Taylor Daniel
February 9, 1930 - September 13, 2021
On February 9, 1930, Florence Anne came into the world of W. Claire and Florence Taylor of Blanch, N.C. She ultimately became "Big Sister" to Billy and Jack, her brothers, along with her three younger cousins, Bob and Nat Chandler and Bill Jackson Jr. (Bill Jr.)
During her early years, Anne "held court" at her grandfather's store ("Taylor's"), where she first glimpsed a neighbor's son, shirtless, loading fertilizer onto his father's truck. At that time, she had graduated from George Washington High School and was an upperclassman at Greensboro College pursuing a fine arts degree in Art and minor in English. This encounter changed her post graduate plans of a New York City fashion design career, instead she was directed back home to Blanch, breaking her self-promise to never marry a farmer when she wed Cleve Daniel on June 24, 1950.
Their partnership in life set them on course to successfully operate a major dairy and tobacco farm for 50+ years, along with a thriving egg business that Anne brought to Danville serving its major restaurants, hotels, hospitals and colleges.
Red lipstick, tweed skirts and always high heels were Anne's trademark, blending her fashion flair with professionalism and business acumen. This garnered her the title of "The Egg Lady". She and Cleve involved their three sons George, Bill and Martin along with daughter, Linda in the operations to sufficiently earn and pay for college and post graduate studies enabling them to return home to Blanch to practice law, design and farm.
While educating her children, Anne shared her passion and artistic training by volunteering and teaching in their classrooms, all the while involving each in music and dance for early exposure to fine culture to complement their day-to-day emersion in agriculture.
New Hope United Methodist – the church of her ancestors became her Church over 91 years ago when she was christened and remained such all her life in which to attend, marry, teach Sunday School to her children and grandchildren.
Anne's love of history nurtured her devotion to keeping and proclaiming New Hope's stoic church history dating back to 1779, which spurred her Charter membership into the Caswell County Historical Society over which she presided for many years.
As much as Anne loved shopping at Goodwill and thrift stores for deals to create and carry on her "fashionista" tastes she also loved discovering unique old pieces found at local antique shops that were often overlooked by others. Her keen eye, creative imagination and restorative efforts revealed the unseen beauty of these hidden treasures.
She was a person of the soil, constantly digging, planting, and weeding flowers and greenery all over the yard, farm and entire community. Her brilliantly colored flower beds were an outward expression of Anne's artistic and creative personality which warmed and welcomed all passersby.
Her earned titles, Artist, Teacher, Business Woman, Historian, and Friend never eclipsed her favorites of Daughter, "Big Sister", Wife, Mama, and Grandma Anne.
Anne is survived by her younger brother, Jack (Katherine); cousin, Bill Jr. (Kathryn); four children, George Daniel (Cynthia), Bill Daniel (Karen), Linda Oakes (Vernon), and Martin Daniel (Lori); 11 grandchildren, Jacob Daniel (Katie), Taylor Clay (Ben), Leah Daniel, Claire Daniel, Kathryn McLamb (Derek), Grace Garrett (Justin), Daniel Oakes, Amanda Wall (Patrick), Madeline Daniel, Georgia Daniel, and Will Daniel; three great-grandchildren, Benny Clay, Emmie Daniel, and George Clay, along with numerous church and community-children to whom she was affectionately known as Grandma Anne.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Anne's Angels, her devoted caregivers; Hazelene Chandler, Lillie Jeffers, Wanda Rogers, Brandy Velquaze and Brenda Woods.
A graveside celebration of Anne Taylor Daniel's life and legacy will be held in the cemetery of New Hope United Methodist Church at 465 Longs Mill Road, Blanch, N.C. on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 2 p.m. Out of an abundance of caution, the family requests attendees wear masks and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Hope United Methodist Church, c/o Ken Baker, Treasurer, 514 Lake Pointe Drive, Yanceyville, NC 27379.
Townes Funeral Home is serving the Daniel family.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Sep. 17, 2021.