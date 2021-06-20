Menu
Forrest Stanley Williams
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - West End Chapel
511 Church Avenue
Danville, VA
Forrest Stanley Williams

March 5, 1924 - June 18, 2021

Forrest Stanley Williams of Danville, Va., passed away on June 18, 2021, at the age of 97. She was born on March 5, 1924, in Fries, Va., to the late Garnett Tilman Stanley and Lelia Felts Stanley.

She was predeceased by her husband, John H. Williams Sr.; stepmother, Myrtle Rakes Stanley; son-in-law, Thomas W. Garrett; a brother and three sisters.

She is survived by a daughter, Carolyn W. Garrett of Danville; son, John H. Williams Jr. (Jeanette) of Danville; sisters, Nina S. Edwards of Salem, Va., and Glenda S. Mills of Ivanhoe, Va.; grandson, J. Cullen Williams (Ashley) of Cascade; granddaughter, Cassie W. Jones (Zachary) of Danville; beloved great-grandchildren, Audrey, Chloe and Chase Williams, and Veda and Nora Jones; special "daughter", Robin Linkous Beatty; and several special nieces and nephews.

Forrest was a woman of impeccable faith, a devoted family member and adored by everyone who knew her.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, June 21, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Danville Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Friends of Barnabas at fobf.org or P.O. Box 4804, Midlothian, VA 23112.

Norris Funeral Services, West End Chapel is serving the Williams family.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
21
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Danville Memorial Gardens
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - West End Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
Lori and Eddie- so sorry to hear of your Aunt Forrest passing. What an elegant, beautiful lady. The last time I saw her was with your precious mom, Iva, at Faye´s cookout.
Lois Grippo
Family
July 6, 2021
Carolyn and Johnny, So sorry to hear about your Mom. I have many fond memories of visiting your home. She lived a long and fruitful life.
Judy Rose (Raines)
June 21, 2021
Johnny, Cullen and Cassie, Our prayers are with you at this time of sorrow. Much love!
Mike, Donna & Justin Adkins
June 20, 2021
So sorry for your loss! Prayers and hugs for all of you!
Corey and Carey
June 19, 2021
