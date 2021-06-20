Forrest Stanley Williams
March 5, 1924 - June 18, 2021
Forrest Stanley Williams of Danville, Va., passed away on June 18, 2021, at the age of 97. She was born on March 5, 1924, in Fries, Va., to the late Garnett Tilman Stanley and Lelia Felts Stanley.
She was predeceased by her husband, John H. Williams Sr.; stepmother, Myrtle Rakes Stanley; son-in-law, Thomas W. Garrett; a brother and three sisters.
She is survived by a daughter, Carolyn W. Garrett of Danville; son, John H. Williams Jr. (Jeanette) of Danville; sisters, Nina S. Edwards of Salem, Va., and Glenda S. Mills of Ivanhoe, Va.; grandson, J. Cullen Williams (Ashley) of Cascade; granddaughter, Cassie W. Jones (Zachary) of Danville; beloved great-grandchildren, Audrey, Chloe and Chase Williams, and Veda and Nora Jones; special "daughter", Robin Linkous Beatty; and several special nieces and nephews.
Forrest was a woman of impeccable faith, a devoted family member and adored by everyone who knew her.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, June 21, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Danville Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Friends of Barnabas at fobf.org
or P.O. Box 4804, Midlothian, VA 23112.
Norris Funeral Services, West End Chapel is serving the Williams family.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jun. 20, 2021.