Frances Boswell BarbourAugust 8, 1937 - December 14, 2020Frances Barbour died on December 14, 2020, after a courageous 19 month battle with small cell lung cancer. Frances was the youngest and last surviving child of Glenn and Carrie Guthrie Boswell. Born and raised in Providence, N.C., on the family farm, hard work was in her genes and became a trademark of her life. Frances retired from Dan River Mills from one of the last divisions to operate in Danville.Shortly after graduating from Cobb Memorial High School, Frances, or SweetPea as she was called, married Ralph Thompson. They were married for just 25 short years, until his unexpected death in 1980. Their union produced three children, Janet Gillispie (Roger) of Danville, Ralph Thompson (Carter) of Durham, and Phillip Thompson (Lisa) of Gibsonville. Frances is also survived by four grandchildren, Lyndsey Dotterer (Eric), Craig Gillispie, Carl Thompson, and Claire Thompson, and one great-grandchild, Anna Dotterer.After becoming a widow at the young age of 43, Frances gave much of her time and energy to ministering to other widows at Community Baptist Church in Yanceyville. Even during her dying days, she continued to reach out to widows and others who were in need.Frances was married to Neal Gammon from 1991 until his death in 2003. She later married Clarence Barbour. It was in March of 2019 that Frances was diagnosed with small cell lung cancer. Less than six weeks after her diagnosis, Clarence died unexpectedly.In many stages of her life the pain of grief and loss were overwhelming but these past few months have been especially painful for Frances. Please forgive her if she shared a little too much of her pain at times.Frances was the baby of the Boswell family, one of ten siblings. Her sisters were Mary Davis, Ruth Hobbs, Elizabeth Lewis, Josie Kegley and Vastie Barbour. Her brothers were Frank Boswell, Glenn Boswell Jr., Henry Boswell, and Harry Lee Boswell.Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Community Baptist Church in Yanceyville, with ther Rev. Tom Coble officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Community Baptist Church (Yanceyville), Providence Fire and Rescue, or Emergency Chaplains.