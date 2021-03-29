Frances Redd Hawker
July 20, 1925 - March 27, 2021
Frances Redd Hawker 95, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away on Saturday March 27, 2021. Mrs. Hawker was born on July 20, 1925, to the late Minnie Walker Redd and A.C. Redd.
She was married to the late Robert D. Hawker Sr. Frances worked at Dan River Mills and as a farmer.
She is survived by her children, Robert D. Hawker Jr. of Charlotte, N.C., Robin Pruitt of Danville, Va., and Glenn Hawker of Blairs, Va.; her siblings, Bonnie Snow of Halifax, Va., Velora Moore of Halifax, Va., and Betty Miller of South Boston, Va., as well as 12 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Mrs. Hawker was predeceased by her children, Sharone Hawker, William Hawker, and Debbie H. Scarce, five brothers and one sisters.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday March 30, 2021, 11 a.m. at the Hawker Family Cemetery, 12401 Kentuck Rd., Sutherlin, Va., with Elder Jamie Hancock Officiating. The family will receive family at the home of Wanda Douglas, 14124 Old Richmond Rd., Keeling, Va.
In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to Old Mill Primitive Baptist Church, 12341 Kentuck Rd., Sutherland, Va.
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Hawker family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Mar. 29, 2021.