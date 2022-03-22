Menu
Frances Lassiter Petersen
FUNERAL HOME
Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Inc. - Gretna
307 N Main St
Gretna, VA
Frances Lassiter Petersen

October 27, 1942 - March 20, 2022

Frances Lassiter Petersen, age 79, of Gretna, died on Sunday, March 20, 2022.

Born on October 27, 1942, in South Boston, she was a daughter of Coretta Frances Davis Matherly of Collegedale, Tenn., and the late Harold Lee Matherly. She was predeceased by her first husband, Andy Lassiter; her second husband, Dale Arthur Petersen; and two brothers, Richard Matherly, and George Matherly.

Mrs. Petersen was a member of Seventh-day Adventist Church in Danville and she was a retired registered nurse. She enjoyed painting, bird watching, and camping.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by two daughters, Andrea Johnson and husband, Stan, of Gretna, and Sherry Bowen and husband, Phil, of Gretna; one stepson, Jodi Petersen and wife, Jennifer, of Washington State; one brother, Danny Matherly and wife, Abby, of Cleveland, Tenn.; one sister, Diane Woffard and husband, Eddie, of Apison, Tenn.; six grandchildren, Andrew Johnson and wife, Ashley, Cheryl Boswell and husband, Joe, Amanda Tipton and husband, Tim, Rebecca Schlegel and husband, Kaleb, Sarah Bliss and husband, Colton, and Leah Aubrey, and husband, Jacob; two step-grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Colbert-Moran Chapel by Pastor Luis Beltre Jr. Burial will follow in Gretna Burial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 2 until 3 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Colbert-Moran Funeral Home and other times will be at the residence of her daughter and son-in-law, Andrea and Stan Johnson.

Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Mar. 22, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Inc. - Gretna
307 N Main St, Gretna, VA
Mar
22
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Inc. - Gretna
307 N Main St, Gretna, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Frances was one of a kind—loving and caring to all and an all around wonderful person and friend. We will miss seeing her smiling face at church on our future visits to our hometown. We look forward to resurrection morning when we’ll see her again.
Cynthia Cockran
Friend
March 22, 2022
Praise the Lord to whom we turn in times like these. May today be a comfort to the family and friends as they remember and celebrate Frances together.
Malcolm and Polly Davis
Family
March 22, 2022
A wonderful lady Praying for her family
Ann Rigney
Friend
March 21, 2022
To the children of Francis Petterson, iam so sorry for your loss of your Mom. I'm so glad I got to know her. She was an amazing lady. Prayers for all.
Paulette Fretwell
March 21, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Richard & Donna Givens
Friend
March 21, 2022
I am truly truly sorry to hear about Frances, she was always a very kindhearted lady. Prayers of comfort for all her family and loved one’s.
Duane & Lisa’Quarles Brumfield
Friend
March 21, 2022
She was a good friend of mine when she was married to Andy. Somehow we lost contact and I thought of her often she’s a special person to everyone that she met RIPand know that I love you
Ann Rigney
Friend
March 21, 2022
Chuck and Maureen McBride
March 21, 2022
God has another Angel...
Jeanette Johnson
March 21, 2022
Sherry and Anne,
We have so many wonderful memories of our special times. These memories are sure a precious blessing to us all. Just know that I will always love you guys...
Joyce
Joyce Moore
Friend
March 21, 2022
Anne ,Sherry and family
So sorry to hear of Frances passing
Been a friend since she married your dad
Deepest sympathy
Christine Schwitzerlett
Friend
March 21, 2022
Such a great lady...always smiling and full of kind words. Definitely going to be missed. Thinking of the family. Prayers to Ann and Sherry and their families.
Dixie Roach
Family
March 21, 2022
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Frankie Scruggs
March 21, 2022
Showing 1 - 13 of 13 results