Frances Lassiter Petersen
October 27, 1942 - March 20, 2022
Frances Lassiter Petersen, age 79, of Gretna, died on Sunday, March 20, 2022.
Born on October 27, 1942, in South Boston, she was a daughter of Coretta Frances Davis Matherly of Collegedale, Tenn., and the late Harold Lee Matherly. She was predeceased by her first husband, Andy Lassiter; her second husband, Dale Arthur Petersen; and two brothers, Richard Matherly, and George Matherly.
Mrs. Petersen was a member of Seventh-day Adventist Church in Danville and she was a retired registered nurse. She enjoyed painting, bird watching, and camping.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by two daughters, Andrea Johnson and husband, Stan, of Gretna, and Sherry Bowen and husband, Phil, of Gretna; one stepson, Jodi Petersen and wife, Jennifer, of Washington State; one brother, Danny Matherly and wife, Abby, of Cleveland, Tenn.; one sister, Diane Woffard and husband, Eddie, of Apison, Tenn.; six grandchildren, Andrew Johnson and wife, Ashley, Cheryl Boswell and husband, Joe, Amanda Tipton and husband, Tim, Rebecca Schlegel and husband, Kaleb, Sarah Bliss and husband, Colton, and Leah Aubrey, and husband, Jacob; two step-grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Colbert-Moran Chapel by Pastor Luis Beltre Jr. Burial will follow in Gretna Burial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 2 until 3 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Colbert-Moran Funeral Home and other times will be at the residence of her daughter and son-in-law, Andrea and Stan Johnson.
Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Mar. 22, 2022.