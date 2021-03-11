Frances Nunley Milam Stoneburner, MD
June 28, 1926 - March 6, 2021
Frances Nunley Milam Stoneburner, MD, 94, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, March 6, 2021. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of nearly 70 years, John Moore Stoneburner, MD; her parents, Beulah Christina Walton Milam and Joseph Thomas Milam; her siblings, Joseph Walton Milam, MD, Richard Thomas Milam and William Edward Milam (Peggy); brother-in-law, Thomas Hillery Rink; and sister-in-law, Calvine Pegram Milam.
Fran is survived by her siblings, Harry Davis Milam (Margaret) and Mary Jo Milam Rink Plyler (Earl); and sisters-in-law, Majorie Agee Milam and Katherine Milam. She is also survived by her five children, John Moore Stoneburner Jr., MD, (Christine Petti, MD) of California, Jo Ann Stoneburner Miller (Rick), of Kill Devil Hills, N.C., Ralph Davis Stoneburner (Sally) of Richmond, Va., Sara Ellen Stoneburner, MD (Gregg Strader) of Greensboro, N.C., and Hugh Milam Stoneburner, MD (Jeanne Brennan) of Utah.
Fran is survived by her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Lauren and Jacqueline Stoneburner, Virginia Miller, Richard and Jessica Miller and their children, Owen, Adelyn and Ethan John, Davis and Suzy Stoneburner and their children, Garrison and Ralph Davis III (Tripp), Graham and Jackie Stoneburner and their daughter, Brennan Frances, Mary Claire Stoneburner, Ashley and Brad Bankos and their son, Van, John Hunter Strader, and Lukas, Lauren and Logan Robertson. Additionally, Fran is survived by 37 nieces and nephews and their families.
Fran was born and grew up in Laurel Grove, Sutherlin, Virginia, where she graduated from Dan River High School. She received her undergraduate degree from Duke University and was very active in Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. She earned her Doctor of Medicine Degree from the Medical College of Virginia. She completed a residency in pediatrics and practiced as a pediatrician for many years at Southside Child Development Clinic.
Fran enjoyed duplicate and social bridge, the Danville Garden Club, The Wednesday Club and the DAR. She was a long time, active member of Mount Vernon United Methodist Church. She played tennis and golf and enjoyed snow skiing, travel, and beauty of nature.
Family was always Fran's first priority. She and John had an undeniable devotion to each other which was an inspiration to all. They were a blessing to their family, friends and community. John and Fran enjoyed Sunday dinners with extended family at her mother's farmhouse. They gathered with family at Smith Mountain Lake, the North River home, and on trips snow skiing and to the beach. She was an avid supporter of her children's and her grandchildren's MANY activities and sports. She encouraged educational endeavors at all levels. Her pediatric skills came in handy for her children and numerous nieces, nephews and grandchildren. She was GranFran to her grandchildren. Loving and kind, Fran had a warm, caring heart and was always ready to help. Many benefited from her wisdom and generosity.
The family gives heartfelt appreciation to Vickie Davis, Angela Atkinson and Genevieve Gregory for their loving and devoted care of both Fran and John
A private graveside service for family and friends will be held at Highland Burial Park with Fran's niece, the Reverend Susan Milam Hannah, Senior Pastor at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, officiating. Music will be presented by Fran's niece Margaret Sexton on the violin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mount Vernon United Methodist Church, 107 West Main Street, Danville, VA 24541, the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 North Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago IL 60601, or to the Laurel Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 2081 Laurel Grove Road, Sutherlin, VA 24594.
Townes Funeral Home and Crematory, 215 West Main Street is serving the Stoneburner family. Online condolences may be directed to www.townesfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2021.