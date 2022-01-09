Frank Burton Turberville Jr.
MILTON, N.C.
Frank Burton Turberville Jr., "Tom," 102, of Milton, N.C., died on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at his home. Born in Pittsylvania County, Va., he was the son of the late Frank Burton Turberville Sr. and Hallie Connelly Turberville. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Wilma Bryant Turberville and sister, Anna Laurie Turberville Adams.
Mr. Turberville was born in Danville, Virginia on September 17, 1919. At the age of two years old, he moved to Panama with his parents. He grew up in the Canal Zone where he attended school in Gatun and Cristobal. In July of 1941, he was called to active naval service in the Canal Zone of Panama. While in the Navy, he served his country during World War II and the Korean War in the areas of Panama, the Southwest Pacific, the Philippines and the Mediterranean with the Sixth Fleet. During World War II, Mr. Turberville was a CPO Electrician on the USS Hidatsa (ATF-102).
In February of 1946, he married his wife Wilma Bryant Turberville after which they moved by train to Texas where they both attended the University of Texas. Additionally he attended N.C. State College (NCSU) where he studied electrical engineering. He spent 35 years in telecommunications engineering as a field and administrative engineer in the Washington, D.C. area. In February of 1980, Frank retired after more than 33 years of federal service. After retirement, Frank and Wilma returned to Milton, N.C. During his retirement years, he spent time writing and contributing to publications such as the United States Naval Institute, Sea Classics, Military Magazine and the National Association of Fleet Tug Sailors.
He was baptized at First Baptist Church in Alexandria, Va. and later joined Milton Baptist Church where he was a member for over 40 years. He was a member of the American Legion, Disabled American Veterans, the United States Naval Institute, and the Navy League of the United States.
Surviving are his two sons, Frank Burton Turberville III (Cindy) of Aberdeen, N.C. and Charles Gray Turberville (Pam) of Milton; special family member, Debra Turberville of Manassas, Va.; nine grandchildren: Billie Jo Parnell, Brianna Massingale, Bryant Turberville, Lindsay Turberville, Forrest Turberville, Erin Turberville, Julie McKinney, Austin Turberville and Charlie Turberville; six great-grandchildren, Alec McDonald, Ashlyn Paes, Chris Massingale Jr., Andrew McDonald, Reagan Massingale and Hallie Fortner; two great-great grandchildren, Addison and William McDonald.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at the Brooks & White Chapel with the Rev. Clyde Everett and the Rev. John Pritchard officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 1 until 2 p.m.
Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at the Lamms Grove Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Carthage, N.C.
Memorials may be made to Milton Baptist Church, P.O. Box 178, Milton, NC 27305.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jan. 9, 2022.