Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Danville and Rockingham County
Danville and Rockingham County Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Frank Eugene Williams
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Townes Funeral Home & Crematory - Danville
215 West Main Street
Danville, VA
Frank Eugene Williams

Frank Eugene Williams, 90, passed away on Sunday evening, December 26, 2021, at Heritage Hall, Blackstone, Virginia, where he had been a resident since October 2019. He was born on March 26, 1931, in Thorsby, Alabama to the late Cantie Columbus Williams and Nora Buzella Broadhead Williams.

Frank served in the United States Navy for 20 years and was honorably discharged in October 1967. He later was employed with Old Dominion as a driver and then employed with Townes Funeral Home. He was a member of Kentuck Baptist Church.

He was married to Peggy Batterman Williams who passed away on October 6, 2016. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Frank Eugene Williams Jr. and eight siblings. Frank was the last surviving member of his immediate family.

Private graveside services will be held on Sunday, January 2, 2022, at 2 p.m. in Highland Burial Park.

Townes Funeral Home is in charge of funeral arrangements. Please sign guestbook at www.townesfuneralhome.com.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
2
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Highland Burial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Townes Funeral Home & Crematory - Danville
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Townes Funeral Home & Crematory - Danville.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I´ll always remember our talks of fishing and hunting and our walks through the woods hunting for squirrels.
Tommy Vick
December 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results