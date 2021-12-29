Frank Eugene Williams
Frank Eugene Williams, 90, passed away on Sunday evening, December 26, 2021, at Heritage Hall, Blackstone, Virginia, where he had been a resident since October 2019. He was born on March 26, 1931, in Thorsby, Alabama to the late Cantie Columbus Williams and Nora Buzella Broadhead Williams.
Frank served in the United States Navy for 20 years and was honorably discharged in October 1967. He later was employed with Old Dominion as a driver and then employed with Townes Funeral Home. He was a member of Kentuck Baptist Church.
He was married to Peggy Batterman Williams who passed away on October 6, 2016. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Frank Eugene Williams Jr. and eight siblings. Frank was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
Private graveside services will be held on Sunday, January 2, 2022, at 2 p.m. in Highland Burial Park.
Townes Funeral Home is in charge of funeral arrangements. Please sign guestbook at www.townesfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 29, 2021.