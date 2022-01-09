Menu
Fred Harville
1942 - 2022
BORN
1942
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes - Westover Chapel
5858 Riverside Drive
Danville, VA
Fred Harville

May 2, 1942 - January 5, 2022

Fred Warren Harville, 79, of Danville, Va., died on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Lynchburg General Hospital.

Fred was born in Danville, Va., on May 2, 1942, a son of the late James Washington Harville and Essie Eanes Harville.

Fred served in the U.S. Army, the Virginia National Guard. He retired from UPS. He was a member of Roman Eagle A.F&A.M. #122, The Improved Order of Redmen Poquoson Tribe # 124, The Danville Elks Lodge # 227 and American Legion Post # 1097.

Survivors include a daughter, Stacey H. Oakes (Ricky); a son, Fred "Brad" Harville, II; two sisters, Martha H. Clark (Billy), and Madeline H. Morris (Neal); two brothers, Coy E. Harville (Jean), and Ricky Harville; and two grandchildren, Matthew Harville and Alyssa Harville. He is also survived by his former wife, Catherine Harville.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Chad Harville, and a brother, Ed Harville.

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Monday, January 10, 2022, at Danville Memorial Gardens with the Reverend Ryan Riley officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Army. Masonic rites conducted by Roman Eagle Lodge.

A face mask and social distancing will be required. The family will be at the residence of his daughter, Stacey Oakes, 346 B Jones Rd., Danville, VA 24540.

Online condolences may be made at www.wrenn-yeatts.com. Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is serving the Harville family.


Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
10
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Danville Memorial Gardens
VA
Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes - Westover Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Martha, Billy, and family, I am sorry to hear about Fred´s passing! He came up a few weeks ago to buy Rawlegh salve and he came back the next day to get one for himself, he gave Brad the first one. I didn´t invite him in because of Covid. He looked the same as he did 20 years ago! Love you all.
Joan S Holley
Friend
January 12, 2022
My thoughts and prayers go out to all the family at this sad time. Fred was a great friend, a good man and a joy to be around and get into some good conversations. I first met him when I worked in sales at Fuquay Pontiac and he always loved to talk about old cars and trucks many of which he owned and took great pride in. With Fred you definitely knew where he stood on things, that's for certain. We will all miss Fred very much. God Bless all the family and hold you close in comfort and care.
Daryl Rigney
Friend
January 10, 2022
To All The Family: Our prayers are with you at this time. Fred was a friend of ours and we will miss him a lot. He was a fellow Redman of mine. Fred was a delight to be around and to talk to. MAY HE REST IN PEACE!!! Joe and Martha Doss
Joe And Martha Doss
Friend
January 9, 2022
Stacey, I´m sorry for your loss. You are in my prayers.
Leslie Campbell Starling
Other
January 9, 2022
Prayers for his family ! Fred helped with the Eanes reunions years ago when we had them. He was such a nice friendly fellow. My father was Fletcher Eanes. Rest in peace Fred !!!
Rose Eanes Collins
Family
January 9, 2022
So sorry for your loss,you are in our prayers
Robert and Joan Jones
January 9, 2022
