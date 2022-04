Fred HarvilleMay 2, 1942 - January 5, 2022Fred Warren Harville, 79, of Danville, Va., died on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Lynchburg General Hospital.Fred was born in Danville, Va., on May 2, 1942, a son of the late James Washington Harville and Essie Eanes Harville.Fred served in the U.S. Army, the Virginia National Guard. He retired from UPS. He was a member of Roman Eagle A.F&A.M. #122, The Improved Order of Redmen Poquoson Tribe # 124, The Danville Elks Lodge # 227 and American Legion Post # 1097.Survivors include a daughter, Stacey H. Oakes (Ricky); a son, Fred "Brad" Harville, II; two sisters, Martha H. Clark (Billy), and Madeline H. Morris (Neal); two brothers, Coy E. Harville (Jean), and Ricky Harville; and two grandchildren, Matthew Harville and Alyssa Harville. He is also survived by his former wife, Catherine Harville.In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Chad Harville, and a brother, Ed Harville.A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Monday, January 10, 2022, at Danville Memorial Gardens with the Reverend Ryan Riley officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Army. Masonic rites conducted by Roman Eagle Lodge.A face mask and social distancing will be required. The family will be at the residence of his daughter, Stacey Oakes, 346 B Jones Rd., Danville, VA 24540.Online condolences may be made at www.wrenn-yeatts.com . Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is serving the Harville family.