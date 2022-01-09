My thoughts and prayers go out to all the family at this sad time. Fred was a great friend, a good man and a joy to be around and get into some good conversations. I first met him when I worked in sales at Fuquay Pontiac and he always loved to talk about old cars and trucks many of which he owned and took great pride in. With Fred you definitely knew where he stood on things, that's for certain. We will all miss Fred very much. God Bless all the family and hold you close in comfort and care.

Daryl Rigney Friend January 10, 2022