Fred Harville
May 2, 1942 - January 5, 2022
Fred Warren Harville, 79, of Danville, Va., died on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Lynchburg General Hospital.
Fred was born in Danville, Va., on May 2, 1942, a son of the late James Washington Harville and Essie Eanes Harville.
Fred served in the U.S. Army, the Virginia National Guard. He retired from UPS. He was a member of Roman Eagle A.F&A.M. #122, The Improved Order of Redmen Poquoson Tribe # 124, The Danville Elks Lodge # 227 and American Legion Post # 1097.
Survivors include a daughter, Stacey H. Oakes (Ricky); a son, Fred "Brad" Harville, II; two sisters, Martha H. Clark (Billy), and Madeline H. Morris (Neal); two brothers, Coy E. Harville (Jean), and Ricky Harville; and two grandchildren, Matthew Harville and Alyssa Harville. He is also survived by his former wife, Catherine Harville.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Chad Harville, and a brother, Ed Harville.
A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Monday, January 10, 2022, at Danville Memorial Gardens with the Reverend Ryan Riley officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Army. Masonic rites conducted by Roman Eagle Lodge.
A face mask and social distancing will be required. The family will be at the residence of his daughter, Stacey Oakes, 346 B Jones Rd., Danville, VA 24540.
. Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is serving the Harville family.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jan. 9, 2022.