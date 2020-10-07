Menu
Search
Menu
Danville and Rockingham County
Danville and Rockingham County HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Freddie Lee Wise
Freddie Lee Wise

May 2, 1966 - October 4, 2020

It is with great sorrow that we have to announce the passing of a wonderful husband, son, father, and friend. Freddie Lee Wise, 54, raced his last race on Sunday, October 4, 2020 and was greeted by Jesus at the heavenly gates.

Freddie was born in Danville, VA on May 2, 1966, a son of the late Charlie Basil Wise and Ruby Marshall Wise. He spent all of his life in the Danville area where he was a graduate of George Washington High School Class of 1984. He went on to become co-owner of X-Clusive Collison Center. His passions included building/repairing race cars, taking care of his customers at X-Clusive Collison with his friend and business partner Jerry Coward, Jr. He attended Central Blvd Church of God.

On July 26, 2014 he married Crystal Hankins Wise of the residence.

In addition to his mother and wife, Freddie is survived by his beautiful daughters, Savannah, Courtney and Emily Wise of Danville, VA; his in-laws, Wilson and Linda Hankins and Ann Cook; his loving brother, Gregg Oberhaus and wife, Leslie; and a niece Kaitlyn.

A graveside service will be conducted on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Highland Burial Park with the Rev. John Meadows and the Rev. Wade Rowland officiating.

The family will be at the residence, 34 Hunters Ridge, Danville, VA 24540.

Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is respectfully serving the Wise family.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Crystal, and all of Freddie's beautiful girls- I am so so sorry to hear of this, loving thoughts and prayers
Crystal Whitehead
October 6, 2020