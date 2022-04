Gregory B. Levett and Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. - South DeKalb C

Freddie C. Young



Mr. Freddie C. Young, 89, of Lithonia, Georgia (formerly of Danville, Va.) passed on Saturday, June 5, 2021. Services entrusted to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, Decatur, Ga. (404) 241-5656



Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jun. 19, 2021.