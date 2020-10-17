Garland W. Cook
November 4, 1927 - October 14, 2020
Garland W. Cook, age 92, of Danville, Virginia, passed on October 14, 2020, at Roman Eagle Rehab and Healthcare Center.
Mr. Cook was born on November 4, 1927, in Pelham, North Carolina, to the late Sam Sanford Cook and Rosa Durham Cook. He lived most his life in Danville, where he was self-employed for many years. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War where he served two tours of duty. Mr. Cook was of the Christian faith.
Mr. Cook is survived by his daughters, Charmaine Y. Cockran (Michael) and Marquita Morris; son-in-law, Larry G. Morris; grandchildren, Steven D. Morris, Jaime L. Morris, Joshua A. Morris (Melissa), Morgan R. Morris, and Wesley J. Cockran (Bobbi); great-grandchildren, Jacob Morris, Abigail Morris, Hailey Morris, Matthew Morris, Joshua Morris, Serenity Morris, Cadence Cockran and Noah Cockran; sister, Barbara Wray; and brother, Richard Cook.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by five sisters and three brothers.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Danville Memorial Gardens with Pastor Matthew Pacifico officiating with military honors conducted by the American Legion Post 1097.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Roman Eagle for their care.
Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Cook family.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.