Garson Moore



November 15, 1943 - January 3, 2022



Garson Yale Moore Jr., aged 78, of Greensboro, N.C. passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022. Garson was born in Danville Va. on November 15, 1943. He graduated from high school in 1962 and served in the National Guard during the Vietnam war. Graduating from High Point College in 1972, Garson pursued a successful career in pharmaceuticals sales retiring in 2013.



Garson married his beloved wife, Phyllis Anne Jones Moore, on June 6, 1987, a date he chose to honor the day of his father's decorated participation in DDay. Garson loved golf and traveling with Phyllis. He was a lifelong member of Greensboro Elks Lodge.



Garson was preceded in death by his father and mother, Garson Yale Moore Senior and Louise Crowder Moore. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Anne Moore; his sister, Brenda Kay Moore Crawford; his niece, Kathy Crawford Parrett; her husband, ChaddParrett; and their children, Drake, Chandler and Tara Parrett.



Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3906 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro, NC 27410. Visitation at the church is from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Garson will beburied at Sunset Hills in Granite Falls N.C. on Friday, January 7, 2022.



Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Service- Lambeth Chapel



300 West Wendover Avenue



