Gary Lee Hanks



Gary Lee Hanks, 64, of Danville, Va., passed away on Friday, February 19, 2021, at Duke University Hospital, Durham, N.C.



Born on December 9, 1956, in Danville, Gary worked at Dan River Mills for many years in the spinning room, and prior to his retirement, he worked as a cart handler at Walmart. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lettie Effie Bell "McKee" Hanks and Elijah Jarard Hanks; and half brothers, Edward, Eugene "Alvin" and Anthrax "Ampy" Hanks. Gary is survived by his brothers, Donnie and Larry Hanks (Mary Nell).



A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 27, 2021, at the Hanks Family Cemetery, 268 Apple Lane, Danville, VA 24540.



Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Feb. 25, 2021.