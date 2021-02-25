Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Mount Hermon Chapel
Gary Lee Hanks
Gary Lee Hanks, 64, of Danville, Va., passed away on Friday, February 19, 2021, at Duke University Hospital, Durham, N.C.
Born on December 9, 1956, in Danville, Gary worked at Dan River Mills for many years in the spinning room, and prior to his retirement, he worked as a cart handler at Walmart. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lettie Effie Bell "McKee" Hanks and Elijah Jarard Hanks; and half brothers, Edward, Eugene "Alvin" and Anthrax "Ampy" Hanks. Gary is survived by his brothers, Donnie and Larry Hanks (Mary Nell).
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 27, 2021, at the Hanks Family Cemetery, 268 Apple Lane, Danville, VA 24540.
Gary was an awesome person man, he treated everyone equally and with respect. One thing I must say from working with him at Walmart around 2009-2010 he was a very hard worker and took great pride in everything he done.
Timothy Sellars
February 26, 2021
So sorry to hear of Gary Passing. Praying for Larry& Donnie and rest of family. You are all in our prayers. GOD BLESS. Sweet memories always.
Judy/Grover Haymore
February 26, 2021
Gary rode home from work with me when working in the mill.
William McDaniel
February 25, 2021
So sorry to hear about Gary . Gary worked at Piedmont with William and I also knew him from Dan River and Walmart.