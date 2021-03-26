Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Danville and Rockingham County
Danville and Rockingham County Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gayle Green Miller
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Townes Funeral Home & Crematory - Danville
215 West Main Street
Danville, VA
Gayle Green Miller

February 2, 1939 - March 23, 2021

On Tuesday, March 23, 2021, Gayle Green Miller, loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away peacefully at the age of 82.

Gayle, a Danville native, was born on February 2, 1939, and never stopped pursuing new adventures. She earned a Bachelor's Degree in Education from Agnes Scott College. Following a few years teaching in Chapel Hill, N.C., Gayle jetted off to Germany to teach on the U.S. Army post in Giessen Germany. She met Joseph Miller in Germany and returned to the States after a whirlwind European Romance.

Along with her three children, Gayle traveled the world for 28 years as an Army wife. She was proud of her family and the adventures they shared. Her home is filled with memories and mementos of her travels. Married 56 years, Gayle loved the exciting experiences and challenges provided by the U.S. Army.

A passionate teacher, Gayle relished time spent with her young students and is respected for her compassion and expertise. Gayle enjoyed many years working in the Danville School System as a substitute teacher as well as a reading intervention instructor.

Gayle is survived by her husband, Joseph B. Miller Sr.; her three children, Joseph Miller Jr. and his wife, Joanna, Barbara Johnson, and Gayle Cowden and her husband, Kevin; and eight grandchildren, Trey Johnson, Miller Johnson, Taylor Johnson; Tyler Cowden, Ian Cowden, Joseph Miller III, Thomas Miller, and Mackenzie Miller.

Services will be held graveside on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Highland Park Burial with the Reverend Jae Cho officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in Gayle's honor to the Danville Cancer Association, 223 Riverview Drive, Danville, VA 24540.

Townes Funeral Home and Crematory, 215 West Main Street is serving the Miller family. Online condolences may be directed to www.townesfuneralhome.com.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Highland Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Townes Funeral Home & Crematory - Danville
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Townes Funeral Home & Crematory - Danville.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Gayle was a wonderful person.She will be greatly missed by all of us,especially by her classmates in the GWHS 1957 class.
Ebb Williams
March 31, 2021
Very sorry to learn of Gayle´s passing. Thinking of you all.
Allan Libby
March 28, 2021
So sad to hear. Gail was a friend to lee norman, my former sister in law, and taught my granddaughter at forest hills.
Linda porter
March 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results