Gayle Green Miller
February 2, 1939 - March 23, 2021
On Tuesday, March 23, 2021, Gayle Green Miller, loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away peacefully at the age of 82.
Gayle, a Danville native, was born on February 2, 1939, and never stopped pursuing new adventures. She earned a Bachelor's Degree in Education from Agnes Scott College. Following a few years teaching in Chapel Hill, N.C., Gayle jetted off to Germany to teach on the U.S. Army post in Giessen Germany. She met Joseph Miller in Germany and returned to the States after a whirlwind European Romance.
Along with her three children, Gayle traveled the world for 28 years as an Army wife. She was proud of her family and the adventures they shared. Her home is filled with memories and mementos of her travels. Married 56 years, Gayle loved the exciting experiences and challenges provided by the U.S. Army.
A passionate teacher, Gayle relished time spent with her young students and is respected for her compassion and expertise. Gayle enjoyed many years working in the Danville School System as a substitute teacher as well as a reading intervention instructor.
Gayle is survived by her husband, Joseph B. Miller Sr.; her three children, Joseph Miller Jr. and his wife, Joanna, Barbara Johnson, and Gayle Cowden and her husband, Kevin; and eight grandchildren, Trey Johnson, Miller Johnson, Taylor Johnson; Tyler Cowden, Ian Cowden, Joseph Miller III, Thomas Miller, and Mackenzie Miller.
Services will be held graveside on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Highland Park Burial with the Reverend Jae Cho officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in Gayle's honor to the Danville Cancer Association, 223 Riverview Drive, Danville, VA 24540.
Townes Funeral Home and Crematory, 215 West Main Street is serving the Miller family. Online condolences may be directed to www.townesfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2021.