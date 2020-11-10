George A. StephensJune 26, 1958 - November 26, 2020Mr. George A. Stephens, 62, of Baltimore, Maryland and former native of Gretna, Virginia, departed this life on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at the Bel Air Health and Rehab Center in Bel Air, Maryland.Born June, 26, 1958 in Pittsylvania County, he was the son of the late Percy M. "Kent" and Lucille R. Stephens. He accepted Christ at an early age and was of the Baptist Faith. He was educated in the Pittsylvania County School System and served in the United States Army.He leaves to cherish his memories his three sons, Michael A. Cosby (Yvette) and Duane A. Stephens (Caroline) of Edgewood, Maryland and Timothy A. Stephens (Santania) of Winston Salem, North Carolina; two daughters, Latelia Harris (Travis) of Saratogo Springs, New York and Crystal Childress (Will) of Gretna, Virginia; two sisters, Ernestine Boyce (Ramsey) of Gretna, Virginia and Drucilla Pritchett of Lynchburg, Virginia; one brother Timothy Stephens (Cynthia) of Petersburg, Virginia; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.A Celebration of life for Mr. Stephens will be conducted on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at 12 p.m. at the chapel of Miller Funeral Home with Dr. Roger Williams, eulogist. Interment will follow in the Smithfield Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, with military rites by Altavista Memorial Post #36. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Miller Funeral Home from 4 to 7 p.m with the family being present from 6 to 7 p.m. In Compliance with state and federal regulations, mask are required and social distancing will be practiced for the visitation hours and the funeral services.The family is the residence of his daughter, Crystal Childress, 511 Leftwich Street, Gretna, Virginia.Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.