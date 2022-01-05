George Calvin BryanGeorge "Calvin" Bryan, 83 of Danville, Va., passed away on on Monday, January 3, 2022, after a battle with melanoma cancer.Calvin was born in Pittsylvania County November 11, 1938. He served two years in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Korea for one year. Calvin married Brenda Gentry Bryan on August 21, 1965.In addition to his wife, Calvin is survived by two children, Matthew C. Bryan and his wife, Kelly. A daughter, Angela B. Evans (David Orrell). He had two grandchildren he adored, Parker W. Evans and Sarah E. Bryan. He is also survived by two brothers-in-law, Frank E. Gentry, his wife, Edith and James E. Lovell in addition to numerous nieces and nephews. Calvin was predeceased by his parents, Arthur and Essie Bryan; his three sisters, Roslyn Barksdale, Bettie Bayes and Patsy Bryan.Calvin was a master electrician and started his career at Wise Hunley Electric. He retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber after 26 years. He was a husband, Father, Papa, electrician and could fix almost anything. Calvin was a Ford enthusiast and enjoyed going to car shows, watching Nascar racing and talking about his Mustang. He will be greatly missed.A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Highland Burial Park with the Reverend Walter Yancey officiating.Memorial contributions can be made to the Timberland Baptist Church Building Fund (356 Lindhurst Dr, Danville, VA, 24540).The family would like to thank the Doctors and Nurses at Carillon Hospital in Roanoke for their excellent care.