To Mr. Davis' family: I have known Mr. Davis all of my life. He and my dad, Bill Carter were friends. I have always found Mr. Davis to be kind and caring, when we were at Swicegood for the funeral of a family member. I know he has missed his beloved Judy so very much. Now, they are reunited in Heaven as they spend eternity with Our Lord and Savior. May The Lord wrap His loving arms around you during this sad time.

Billie Carter Wyatt Friend December 13, 2021