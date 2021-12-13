Menu
George W. Davis
Swicegood Funeral Home
564 West Main Street
Danville, VA
George W. Davis

October 14, 1929 - December 11, 2021

George W. Davis, age 92, of Danville, Va., passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Roman Eagle Health and Rehab.

George was born on October 14, 1929, in Pittsylvania County, Va., a son of the late Hugh Davis and Mary Draper Davis. George was raised in the Brosville community where he worked on his family's farm. After high school, he attended Ferrum College where he played baseball for two years. George served his country in the US Army National Guard from May 1951 until December 1952. George then started his career in funeral service. He started working for his aunt at McKee Funeral Home and then went on to work at Colbert Funeral Home in Gretna for a short time. In 1964, George earned his Funeral Directors license and then came to Swicegood Funeral Home where he served as a Funeral Director and a Vice President. George was a faithful and dedicated member at Swicegood-Barker Funeral Home and continued to work until his health would not allow him to work. He was married to Judy Ware Davis who preceded him in death and was a member of Fairview United Methodist Church. George enjoyed watching many different sports, especially baseball and football.

George is survived by his niece, Nancy Davis; nephews, Jimmy Davis, Archer Thomasson, and William "Bill" Thomasson; brother-in-law, Dan Carmichael.

In addition to his parents and wife, George was predeceased by his siblings, Eleanor Thomasson, Barbara Davis, Draper Davis, Henry Davis and Jasper Davis.

A funeral service for George will be conducted on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Swicegood Funeral Home with Dr. Charles Scearce officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Highland Burial Park with Military Honors conducted by the United States Army and American Legion Post 1097.

Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Davis family.

Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com.


Published by Danville and Rockingham County from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2021.
Swicegood Funeral Home
Wonderful person. He was so genuine in caring for people. So blessed to have had him in my life. Love an respect always for George ! RIP
Turner swicegood
Work
December 14, 2021
George was one of the most caring men I have ever met. He will be missed by all that knew him. Condolences to the family.
Donna White
Work
December 14, 2021
To Mr. Davis' family: I have known Mr. Davis all of my life. He and my dad, Bill Carter were friends. I have always found Mr. Davis to be kind and caring, when we were at Swicegood for the funeral of a family member. I know he has missed his beloved Judy so very much. Now, they are reunited in Heaven as they spend eternity with Our Lord and Savior. May The Lord wrap His loving arms around you during this sad time.
Billie Carter Wyatt
Friend
December 13, 2021
Mr Davis was one of the kindest men I have ever Knowed, He took care of a lot of my family .He will be missed by the Rigney Family
Thomas Rigney
Friend
December 13, 2021
