George Oliver Haley
George Oliver Haley of Chatham, Va., passed away on March 5, 2021, at the age of 91, at Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital, Bedford, Va. He was born in Danville, Va., on November 22, 1929, to the late Ada Shuping Haley and the late Everett Haley. He was married to the late Mary Katheryn White Haley.
Mr. Haley graduated from George Washington High School in 1951, played football and was All State Fullback, played football at University of Georgia, graduated in 1956, Master's Degree from UVA, he was a member of Chatham Baptist Church, a founding member of Crime Stoppers in Chatham, a past member of the Lion's and Rotary clubs, past Mayor of Chatham, past Chairman of the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors, he served on the Pittsylvania County Economic Development Organization, the West Piedmont Planning District, and was on the County Planning Commission. He worked for the Pittsylvania County School System as a High School Principal throughout schools in the County and retired at Chatham High. After retirement, he was a tour director at Holiday Tour Services and an associate at Scott Funeral Home.
Survivors of Mr. Haley include a son, George Harry Haley (Linda) of Suffolk, Va.; a daughter, Pamela Haley Crow (Vincent) of Chatsworth, Ga.; two grandchildren, Jordan Haley of Atlanta, and George Dedes, U.S. Airforce in Okinawa, Japan; and nephews, Jay Baum (Anita) Charlotte, and Wynn Baum (Kim) of Rolesville, N.C. In addition to his wife and parents, Mr. Haley was predeceased by a brother, Preston Haley, and two sisters, Mildred Baum and Helen Crane.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, March 12, 2021, at Scott Funeral Home, 147 S. Main St., Chatham, VA 24531, officiated by Pastor Darell Campbell and Chuck Warnock. Interment will follow at Chatham Burial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that memorial donations be made to Chatham Rescue Squad, 28 Military Dr, Chatham, VA 24531, or Chatham Fire Dept. 35 Depot St, Chatham, VA 24531.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Mar. 11, 2021.