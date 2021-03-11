Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Danville and Rockingham County
Danville and Rockingham County Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
George Oliver Haley
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Scott Funeral Home & Cremation Services
147 South Main Street
Chatham, VA
George Oliver Haley

George Oliver Haley of Chatham, Va., passed away on March 5, 2021, at the age of 91, at Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital, Bedford, Va. He was born in Danville, Va., on November 22, 1929, to the late Ada Shuping Haley and the late Everett Haley. He was married to the late Mary Katheryn White Haley.

Mr. Haley graduated from George Washington High School in 1951, played football and was All State Fullback, played football at University of Georgia, graduated in 1956, Master's Degree from UVA, he was a member of Chatham Baptist Church, a founding member of Crime Stoppers in Chatham, a past member of the Lion's and Rotary clubs, past Mayor of Chatham, past Chairman of the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors, he served on the Pittsylvania County Economic Development Organization, the West Piedmont Planning District, and was on the County Planning Commission. He worked for the Pittsylvania County School System as a High School Principal throughout schools in the County and retired at Chatham High. After retirement, he was a tour director at Holiday Tour Services and an associate at Scott Funeral Home.

Survivors of Mr. Haley include a son, George Harry Haley (Linda) of Suffolk, Va.; a daughter, Pamela Haley Crow (Vincent) of Chatsworth, Ga.; two grandchildren, Jordan Haley of Atlanta, and George Dedes, U.S. Airforce in Okinawa, Japan; and nephews, Jay Baum (Anita) Charlotte, and Wynn Baum (Kim) of Rolesville, N.C. In addition to his wife and parents, Mr. Haley was predeceased by a brother, Preston Haley, and two sisters, Mildred Baum and Helen Crane.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, March 12, 2021, at Scott Funeral Home, 147 S. Main St., Chatham, VA 24531, officiated by Pastor Darell Campbell and Chuck Warnock. Interment will follow at Chatham Burial Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that memorial donations be made to Chatham Rescue Squad, 28 Military Dr, Chatham, VA 24531, or Chatham Fire Dept. 35 Depot St, Chatham, VA 24531.

Scott Funeral Services 147 S. Main St., Chatham, Va., is respectfully serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.scottfuneralhomechatham.com.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Mar. 11, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Service
3:00p.m.
Scott Funeral Home & Cremation Services
147 South Main Street, Chatham, VA
Mar
12
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Scott Funeral Home & Cremation Services
147 South Main Street, Chatham, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Scott Funeral Home & Cremation Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Scott Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Will always remember how kind Mr. Haley was when my children attended Chatham High School. Am sending this with my heartfelt sympathy from my family.
Mack Doss
March 19, 2021
I was saddened to hear about the passing of Mr. Haley. He was a colleague and mentor to me during his time as Principal of Gretna Elementary School. For that I will be always grateful. My deepest condolences to his family. He was a good man. RIP
Reuben Doss
March 13, 2021
George and his sister Mildred were our closest dearest cousins.He was the greatest.
Ebb Gayle Kevin and Christa Williams
March 11, 2021
Sincere sympathy on your loss.
Roy and Ann Parker
March 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results