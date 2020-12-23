George Washington Hammack
September 23, 1955 - December 21, 2020
Mr. George Washington Hammack, age 65, of Danville, Va., passed away on Monday, December 21, 2020 at Piney Forest Health and Rehabilitation in Danville, Va.
He was born on September 23, 1955 to the late Kenny Walker and was adopted by the late Bernard Spencer Hammack and Elva Frances Hammack.
Mr. Hammack was a member of Moffet Memorial Baptist Church.
He is survived by his sister, Terri Hammack-Handy; nieces, Rebecca Handy Chesson and Alanna-Blue-Hammack; and half-siblings, Steve Walker, Keith Walker, and Cathy Hall.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Hammack was predeceased by his brother, Alan Hammack.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Mt. View Cemetery.
Due to the Covid restrictions, social distancing and mask are required.
Barker Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Hammack family.
