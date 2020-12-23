Menu
George Washington Hammack

September 23, 1955 - December 21, 2020

Mr. George Washington Hammack, age 65, of Danville, Va., passed away on Monday, December 21, 2020 at Piney Forest Health and Rehabilitation in Danville, Va.

He was born on September 23, 1955 to the late Kenny Walker and was adopted by the late Bernard Spencer Hammack and Elva Frances Hammack.

Mr. Hammack was a member of Moffet Memorial Baptist Church.

He is survived by his sister, Terri Hammack-Handy; nieces, Rebecca Handy Chesson and Alanna-Blue-Hammack; and half-siblings, Steve Walker, Keith Walker, and Cathy Hall.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Hammack was predeceased by his brother, Alan Hammack.

Graveside services will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Mt. View Cemetery.

Due to the Covid restrictions, social distancing and mask are required.

Barker Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Hammack family.

Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com.

MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Met George when he was living at the Danville House. He was so pleasant to talk to. I know he will be greatly missed. Now he's in heaven with his brother...rest in peace George...
Donna metz
December 24, 2020
Really sorry to hear about your loss. I always enjoyed talking to George but hadn't seen him in years. Praying for your family.
Judy Meadows
December 23, 2020
