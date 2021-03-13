George McCain Sr.
April 19, 1919 - March 6, 2021
George McCain Sr., age 101, of Danville, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at the Piney Forest Health & Rehabilitation Center in Danville, Virginia.
Our beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend was born in Caswell County, N.C. on April 19, 1919, to the late Lantry D. McCain Sr. and Lula Saunders McCain. He accepted Christ at an early age and became a member of Mount Olive Baptist Church in Semora, N.C. where he loved to play his guitar. He served diligently in the United States Army until he was honorably discharged from his military service. He worked faithfully as a Mechanic for the Hairston Motor Company for many years, in fact at the age of 90, he could crawl under a car faster than a 16 year old.
His inspiring legacy of life will be remembered and cherished by his sons, John McCain of Greensboro, N.C., Minister Malcolm McCain (Laverne) of Greensboro, N.C.; two devoted granddaughters, Doris Marinetta Standfield Thompson of Richmond, Va., Erica Standfield Brandon (Michael) of Reidsville, N.C.; two sisters, Lois Blaine of Washington, D.C., and Dorothy Slade of Reidsville, N.C.; one brother, Melvin McCain of Burlington, N.C.; an adopted daughter, the Rev. Romania Mcdaniel; one sister-in-law, Mattie B. Slade of Blanch, N.C.; one brother-in-law, Ruffin Long Jr. (Sue) of St. Louis, Mo.; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his two wives, Ollie Bell Poteat McCain, and Thelma Long McCain; his daughter, Lula Mae McCain Standfield; his sons, George McCain Jr. and Minister James McCain; his son-in-law, Arthur Harold Standfield; his daughter-in-law, Patricia McCain; his brother, Lantry D. McCain Jr.; his sisters, Clara McCain Richmond, and Ethel Lee McCain; and his grandson, Arthur Harold Standfield Jr. He is now rejoicing with them in heaven! We thank God for a life well-lived!
We would like to thank the staff of Piney Forest Health & Rehabilitation Center for taking care of our beloved one. Special thanks to Samantha Otey for being more than a caregiver but, more like an adopted daughter.
Public viewing will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. at the Roy Blackwell Chapel on Saturday, March 13, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 14, 2021, in the Roy Blackwell Chapel with the family arriving at 1:30 p.m. Burial will follow in the Mt. Olive Church Cemetery. Masks are to be worn at all times due to COVID-19.
Condolences may be posted to blackwellfuneral.com
. Services entrusted to Blackwell Funeral Home.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Mar. 13, 2021.