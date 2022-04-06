Menu
George David "Snuffy" Smith
1949 - 2022
BORN
1949
DIED
2022
UPCOMING SERVICE
Memorial service
Apr, 9 2022
3:00p.m.
American Legion Post 1097
George David "Snuffy" Smith

March 25, 1949 - February 19, 2022

George David Smith "Snuffy" passed away on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at the age of 72. He was born on March 25, 1949 in Danville, Va.

He was predeceased by his parents, Stella Cassidy Smith and George Franklin Smith. Also his brothers, Daniel F. Smith, Jimmy D. Smith, Jeffrey R. Smith, Michael J. Smith, and Gregory D. Smith and a sister, Lillian (Gay) Land.

Snuffy was a D.A.V. From the army where he served in Vietnam. He was a avid vegetable Gardner and a tractor enthusiast. He was a collector of many things and a avid NASCAR and Modified race car fan. He was a member of the VFW Post 647 and the American Legion Post 1097. Snuffy is survived by his godson. Steve L. Moore; his sisters-in-law, Maria, Gail, and Nancy Smith, and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at his beloved American Legion Post 1097 in Danville, Va., Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 3 p.m.

The obituary was written by Michael J. Smith Jr.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Apr. 6, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
9
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
American Legion Post 1097
Danville, VA
