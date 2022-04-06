George David "Snuffy" Smith



March 25, 1949 - February 19, 2022



George David Smith "Snuffy" passed away on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at the age of 72. He was born on March 25, 1949 in Danville, Va.



He was predeceased by his parents, Stella Cassidy Smith and George Franklin Smith. Also his brothers, Daniel F. Smith, Jimmy D. Smith, Jeffrey R. Smith, Michael J. Smith, and Gregory D. Smith and a sister, Lillian (Gay) Land.



Snuffy was a D.A.V. From the army where he served in Vietnam. He was a avid vegetable Gardner and a tractor enthusiast. He was a collector of many things and a avid NASCAR and Modified race car fan. He was a member of the VFW Post 647 and the American Legion Post 1097. Snuffy is survived by his godson. Steve L. Moore; his sisters-in-law, Maria, Gail, and Nancy Smith, and many nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held at his beloved American Legion Post 1097 in Danville, Va., Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 3 p.m.



The obituary was written by Michael J. Smith Jr.



