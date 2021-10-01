Glenn D. Giles
February 19, 1931 - September 30, 2021
Glenn Dabney Giles passed away peacefully in SOVAH Danville on September 30, 2021, at the age of 90. He was the son of John Lewis and Mary Elizabeth Giles, born on February 19, 1931, southwest of Chatham.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Shorter Giles, and two daughters, Tondea Giles Bailey (Bob) and Amy Giles Martin (Tom). Also surviving are three grandchildren, Mindy Bailey, Monica Finlay, and Andrew Martin; five great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Ronnie Giles and Donnie Giles.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by brothers, Leslie Giles and Larry Giles, and sisters, Hazel Giles, Mary Jessie, Nancy Robertson, and Virginia Moran. He was also predeceased by his grandson, Patrick Martin.
One of eight children growing up on a tobacco farm, he began his education by walking to a neighborhood one room school for three years and graduated from Chatham High School in 1948. With financial help from his siblings he attended VPI Extension in Danville where he resided one year in the dormitory of the old DMI building. He transferred to VPI and graduated in 1953 with a B.S. in Chemical Engineering.
He served two years in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. After discharge, he worked at Radford Arsenal until he was hired by the Research Division of Dan River Mills in December 1955. The company built a chemical manufacturing plant in Pittsylvania County in 1960 and he personally made the first batch of chemicals. He worked 35 years for Dan River as Plant Superintendent, Plant Manager, and retired as Vice-President of Engineering from Hickson Danchem after the Research Division was sold. This plant is the only former part of Dan River Mills which is still in operation.
He was employed in the Chemical Engineering profession for over 40 years with most of that occurring in Pittsylvania County. After retirement he became a volunteer involved in civic and community organizations. This service included serving on the Board of Directors of PEDO, the Dan River Business Development Center, and the Pittsylvania Chamber of Commerce. He was a member of the Danville Kiwanis Club for over 50 years and served as Club Director and President and Chairman of the Kiwanis Foundation. He was a Director of the Mount Hermon Fire and Rescue and served as Chairman of the Board which organized, funded, and constructed their new building project. He was a former President of the Pittsylvania Historical Society and served as Chairman and Project Manager for the project to preserve, restore, and rehabilitate the 1918 Southern Railway Depot in Chatham. The rehabilitation of this Virginia Historic Landmark was assured through a partnership with the County Library System.
He was a member of Mount Vernon United Methodist Church.
A graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery in Chatham, 2 p.m. Saturday, October 2, 2021. The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the cemetery and at other times at the residence of Amy Martin, 341 Tobacco Road, Dry Fork, Va.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials may be made to the Mount Hermon Fire Dept., 4268 Franklin Turnpike, Danville, VA 24540, or the Pittsylvania County Historical Society, P.O. Box 1148, Chatham, VA 24531.
Townes Funeral Home is serving the Giles family.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Oct. 1, 2021.