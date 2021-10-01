Please accept my condolences in the loss of your loved one. I don´t believe I had the honor or meeting him but I remember my father, Jimmy Motley, who was born in Chatham talking about Leslie Giles. Daddy drove a truck for RP Thomas after retiring from the Navy. When he was home on a Saturday or Sunday he loved to go visit in Chatham and I got to go too! He was also a fire fighter at Riverbend, as was my husband,Rickey. My son, Bobby, is also a firefighter and emt as well as the Chairman of the Board at Riverbend. All this to say our families seem to have travelled very similar paths. My grandmother was also a Giles, Lillian. Her brother Charlie had the flower shop across from the hospital in Danville. I am an only child and so was my mom so the only family I have left is my son, Bobby and my daughter Christy who lives in New Bern, NC where I now reside. When I see someone that could be a relative, or even a friend, I reach out. I pray that´s not too forward and that the Lord will provide comfort and strength for the days ahead.

Kitty Adkins October 1, 2021