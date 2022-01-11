Menu
Glenn Thomas Horsley
1940 - 2022
BORN
1940
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes - North Main Chapel
703 North Main Street
Danville, VA
Glenn Thomas Horsley

April 12, 1940 - January 8, 2022

Glenn Horsley, 81 of 23 Brown Lane, Danville, Va., died on Saturday, January 8 2022 at Kindred Hospital in Greensboro, N.C. after being in declining health for the past several years.

Glenn was born in Danville, Va. on April 12 1940, son of the late Pearlie Thomas Horsley and Carrie Bell Cochran.

He spent all of his life in the Danville area where he worked for Dan River Mills in maintenance as a loom fixer. In his spare time he enjoyed fishing, car racing and just taking car rides with his wife Fannie.

On June 15, 1963, Glenn married, Fannie Gauldin Horsley who survives of the residence.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by one brother, Donnie Horsley and wife, Kathy of Charlotte, N.C.; and three sisters-in-law, Masie, Shirley and Nancy Horsley; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents and three brothers, Curtis, Billy and Denny Horsley along with two sisters, Ila Hardy and Peggy Echoes.

A Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel. Interment will follow in Danville Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12 until 12:45 p.m. prior to the service. Due to COVID the family request mask and social distancing.

The family at other times will be at the residence, 23 Brown Lane, Danville, VA 24541.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorial donations can be made to a charity of your choice.

Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is respectfully serving the Horsley family.

WRENN-YEATTS FUNERAL HOME

703 North Main Street Danville VA 24540

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jan. 11, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
12
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 12:45p.m.
Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes - North Main Chapel
703 North Main Street, Danville, VA
Jan
12
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes - North Main Chapel
703 North Main Street, Danville, VA
Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes - North Main Chapel
FANNIE I am so sorry about your loss. Its been a long time since we have seen each other, Best wishes in the future. My thoughts and Prayers are with you
Carl Reynolds
January 12, 2022
Sarge was the protector of his friends. He was a great friend, admired by everyone. He will be greatly missed. RL,NC. An old Creek store hang out.
RL,NC
Friend
January 12, 2022
Fannie, sending love and hugs during this difficult time. Miss seeing you.
Judy Hodnett
Other
January 11, 2022
