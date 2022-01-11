Glenn Thomas Horsley
April 12, 1940 - January 8, 2022
Glenn Horsley, 81 of 23 Brown Lane, Danville, Va., died on Saturday, January 8 2022 at Kindred Hospital in Greensboro, N.C. after being in declining health for the past several years.
Glenn was born in Danville, Va. on April 12 1940, son of the late Pearlie Thomas Horsley and Carrie Bell Cochran.
He spent all of his life in the Danville area where he worked for Dan River Mills in maintenance as a loom fixer. In his spare time he enjoyed fishing, car racing and just taking car rides with his wife Fannie.
On June 15, 1963, Glenn married, Fannie Gauldin Horsley who survives of the residence.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by one brother, Donnie Horsley and wife, Kathy of Charlotte, N.C.; and three sisters-in-law, Masie, Shirley and Nancy Horsley; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents and three brothers, Curtis, Billy and Denny Horsley along with two sisters, Ila Hardy and Peggy Echoes.
A Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel. Interment will follow in Danville Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12 until 12:45 p.m. prior to the service. Due to COVID the family request mask and social distancing.
The family at other times will be at the residence, 23 Brown Lane, Danville, VA 24541.
In lieu of flowers the family request memorial donations can be made to a charity of your choice
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jan. 11, 2022.