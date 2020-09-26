Gloria Dew Morris
Gloria Dew Morris, of Danville, Va., went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, after a short illness.
Gloria was the daughter of Dennis and Nannie Dew of Bailey, N.C., and graduated from Bailey High School class of 1957. She began dating the love of her life, Ted Morris, in high school and waited for him to return from overseas Military Duty for 3 years while she worked in Raleigh, N.C., for North Carolina Public Schools. Ted and Gloria were married in October of 1958 and started a family that grew to 3 boys by 1963.
She began working at the courthouse in Chatham at the land office and continued there until her retirement. She was a faithful member of Blairs Baptist Church and served as both choir director and choir singer for many years. She loved classical music, gardening, and Disney movies as well as crafts and spending time with her family. She also took piano lessons the last few years and became very proficient.
Gloria is survived by sons Tommy Morris and wife Leslie Morris of Lynchburg Va., Barry Morris of Blairs, Va., and friend Vivian Lawson, and John and wife Cindy Morris of Suffolk, Va.
She is also survived by her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, Lindsey and Emily Morris, James and wife, Liz Morris; and children, Natalie, Thaddeus and Lucas, Marc and wife, Julie Morris and children, Emma and Maddux, Diana and husband, Jimmy Harrison and son, Brooks, Sarah and husband, Josh Okoniewski and sons Gideon and Caleb, Stephanie & husband Richard Phillips and children, Dorothy and Teddy, and Gloria Fichera and daughter, Maika.
Gloria is survived by siblings, Patricia Finch of Bailey, N.C., Bobby Dew and wife, Shirley of Bailey, N.C., Nancy Fowler of Apex, N.C., Penny Jackson and husband, Bill of Bailey, NC and Ben Dew of Raleigh, N.C.
A memorial service will be held for Family only (due to Covid-19) at Blairs Baptist Church, 5260 US Highway 29 N, Blairs, Va., 24527 on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Highland Burial Park at 2:00 pm. All are welcome at Graveside following the private service. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations may be made to the Blairs Baptist Church building fund.
Townes Funeral Home, 215 West Main Street, is serving the Morris family. Online condolences can be made at www.townesfuneralhome.com
