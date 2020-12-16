Menu
Gloria Dalton Gosney
1926 - 2020
BORN
1926
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes - Westover Chapel
5858 Riverside Drive
Danville, VA
Gloria Dalton Gosney

November 19, 1926 - December 14, 2020

Gloria Amber Dalton Gosney, 94, of 533 Woodlawn Drive, died on Monday, December 14, 2020 at SOVAH Health - Danville. For the past three years she has resided at Brookdale Assisted Living.

Born on November 19, 1926, in Pittsylvania County, she was the daughter of the late Anslum Tazwell Dalton and Havana Shelton Dalton.

Mrs. Gosney retired from Dan Diver, Inc. 4B Weave, Schoolfield Division after 47 years of service. She was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church, Young at Heart, Dan River Retiree Club and The Pocahontas Club. She loved her time playing Rook, socializing at the Riverside Wendy's with her friends and playing Bingo.

On February 17, 1951 she married, Hugh N. Gosney, who died on January 1, 1996.

She is survived by one daughter, Bonnie C. Gosney of Danville; two grandsons, Jeffrey W. White of Blanch, N.C. and Joseph W. White and wife, Trisha of Danville; four great-granddaughters, Hannah, Danielle, Lauren and Cara; and three great-grandsons, Gavin, Ethan and Grant and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her daughter, Kathie G. White on January 16, 1997; three brothers, Acey Dalton, James Pyrtle Dalton and Marvin "Bee" Dalton; and seven sisters, Estelle D. Wilson, Erma D. Dodson, Ruth Dalton, Hazel Dalton, Gladys D. Giles, Mageline D. Mills and Lucy Phyllis D. Mills.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel with the Rev. Bob Yeaman officiating. The family will receive friends one hour before the funeral and at other times at the residence.

Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com

Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is serving the Gosney family.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
1:00p.m.
Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes - Westover Chapel
5858 Riverside Drive, Danville, VA
Dec
17
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes - Westover Chapel
5858 Riverside Drive, Danville, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Bonnie, I am so sorry for the loss of your mom. My thoughts and prayers go out to you and your family. RIP Mrs. Gosney. Take care
Becky Walker Hubbard
December 17, 2020
Sorry to hear about your mom´s passing. She was a special lady as you are a special daughter. Take care. From Mary Connor.
Mary Connor
December 16, 2020
Bonnie, I am so sorry to hear of the passing of your dear Mother. You were such a great, caring and thoughtful daughter. I am sure your memories are fond. My prayers and condolences are with you and your family.
Lauren Hudson
December 16, 2020
