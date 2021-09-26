Menu
Gloria Doss Walker
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Townes Funeral Home & Crematory - Danville
215 West Main Street
Danville, VA
Gloria Doss Walker

Gloria Doss Walker, age 84, passed away on Thursday evening, September 23, 2021, in SOVAH, Danville, Va.

She was born in Danville, on February 25, 1937, the daughter of the late Ralph Joseph Doss and Lavlette Farthing Doss.

She was married to Bradford Norman Walker for 50 years until his passing on August 2, 2011.

She lived all of her life in Danville and graduated from Averett College. She was a member of Woodlawn Baptist Church. She was a secretary for Doss Automotive and later co-owned B&M Automotive, in Chatham, with her husband.

She is survived by a son, Mike Walker (April) of Cascade, Va.; two daughters, Donna W. Gwynn (H.B.) of Danville, and Denise W. Adkins (Randy) of Burlington, N.C.; four grandchildren, Kate Davis, Sarah Davis Perry (Kevin), Caroline Davis and Austin Walker(Destiny); and three great-grandchildren, Grady Perry, Hayes Perry, and Jaxon Walker.

A private graveside service will be conducted on Monday, September 27, 2021, in Highland Burial Park.

Townes Funeral Home, 215 West Main Street, is serving the Walker family. Online condolences can be made at www.townesfuneralhome.com.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Graveside service
Highland Burial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Townes Funeral Home & Crematory - Danville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Donna and all the family: I am so sorry to hear of your Mother passing. I pray GOD will be with all of you at this time. MAY GOD BLESS YOU ALL NOW AND IN THE FUTURE.
Joe Doss
Friend
September 27, 2021
