Gloria Doss Walker
Gloria Doss Walker, age 84, passed away on Thursday evening, September 23, 2021, in SOVAH, Danville, Va.
She was born in Danville, on February 25, 1937, the daughter of the late Ralph Joseph Doss and Lavlette Farthing Doss.
She was married to Bradford Norman Walker for 50 years until his passing on August 2, 2011.
She lived all of her life in Danville and graduated from Averett College. She was a member of Woodlawn Baptist Church. She was a secretary for Doss Automotive and later co-owned B&M Automotive, in Chatham, with her husband.
She is survived by a son, Mike Walker (April) of Cascade, Va.; two daughters, Donna W. Gwynn (H.B.) of Danville, and Denise W. Adkins (Randy) of Burlington, N.C.; four grandchildren, Kate Davis, Sarah Davis Perry (Kevin), Caroline Davis and Austin Walker(Destiny); and three great-grandchildren, Grady Perry, Hayes Perry, and Jaxon Walker.
A private graveside service will be conducted on Monday, September 27, 2021, in Highland Burial Park.
Townes Funeral Home, 215 West Main Street, is serving the Walker family. Online condolences can be made at www.townesfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Sep. 26, 2021.