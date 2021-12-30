Grace Foley Coleman
Grace passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021, while a resident at Roman Eagle Rehab & Healthcare Center, Danville, Va.
She was born in Patrick Co, Va. in 1925 to Hugh Foley and Martha Wright Foley, the youngest of six children.
Grace was employed until her retirement at Dan River Mills, 4B weave. She was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church.
She is survived by her children, Lea Emory (John), Steve Wilson (Pat), Jean Frank (Randy) and Lendy Cox (Neal); grandchildren, Heather Payne (Will), Claire Rose (Billy), Christy Wilson, Luke Wilson (Emily), Travis Wilson (Roxxy), Jason Frank, Katherine Bruckner (Jordan), Wayne Cox (Kori), Laura Brown (Alex); great-grandchildren, Meredith Payne, Olivia Rose, William Rose, Haley Grace Tuttle, Cheyenne Wilson, Kennedy Wilson, Lucian Tucker Wilson, Jackson Wilson, Jonathan Bruckner, Jackson Bruckner, Maggie Cox, and James Cox.
She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, Robert Lucian Wilson, and siblings, Ellis Foley, Bertha Walker, Esther Riddle, Katherine Meeks, Frank Foley. A special friend, Winnie Wells also predeceased her.
Graveside service will be on Friday, December 31, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Providence Baptist Church, Stoneville, N.C. with the Rev. Bob Yeaman officiating. The family will be at the residence of her son, Steve Wilson in Stoneville, N.C.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to Providence Baptist Church 770 Eden Rd Stoneville, NC 27048.
Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com
Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is serving the family.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 30, 2021.