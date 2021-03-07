Menu
Grover Cook
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Swicegood Funeral Home
564 West Main Street
Danville, VA
Grover Cook

September 17, 1949 - March 4, 2021

Grover Cook, age 71, of Pelham, N.C., passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Moses Cone Hospital.

Mr. Cook was born on September 17, 1949, in Danville, Va., a son of Bud Wilkerson and Ruby Cook Wilkerson who survive. He lived most of his life in Pelham where he was employed with the North Carolina Department of Transportation until his retirement. Mr. Cook was married to Betty Jean Cook who survives of the residence. He was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to his parents and wife, Mr. Cook is survived by his daughters, Shannon Blackwell (Jamaine), Samantha Blackwell (John John), Sierra Cook (Barry Davis) and Stephanie Cook; grandchildren, Jonathan Blackwell Jr., Jaelynn Blackwell, Autumn Blackwell, Alexis Blackwell, Aidan Blackwell and Sabrina Cook; sisters, Janet Dillard (Kenny) and Debra Tuttle (Ron) and a brother, Tony Scearce.

Graveside services will be conducted on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Lively Stones Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Shannon Joseph officiating. At other times the family will receive friends at the residence.

Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Cook family.

Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
9
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Lively Stones Baptist Church Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Swicegood Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are so sorry about your loss
Chris and Tammy Farmer
March 10, 2021
