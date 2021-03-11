Grover "Bill" Walton Jr.
April 16, 1938 - March 7, 2021
Silver Star recipient, retired USMC Master Sergeant Grover "Bill" W. Walton Jr., age 82, of 6391 South Boston Hwy, Sutherlin, Virginia went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, March 7, 2021. He was born on April 16, 1938 in Pittsylvania County, Virginia to Grover Wilson Walton Sr. and Pricie Lewis Walton Whitt who predeceased him in 1996 and 2015 respectively. He was married to the late Dorothy "Dottie" Walton on August 12, 1976, who predeceased him on May 6, 2011.
Mr. Walton leaves behind one living brother, Wade W. Walton Sr. and four living sisters, Inez W. Morgan (Ricky), Linda W. Jones (Jerry), Brenda W. Cosner (David), and Margaret McIvor (Terrence). He also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents who predeceased him, Mr. Walton had one sister, Diane W. Hamlett who passed on December 6, 2013, and one brother, Earl "Butch" Walton who passed on October 30, 2017. He also leaves behind his friend, Wendy Wilkins.
Mr. Walton enlisted in the United States Marine Corps (USMC) in December 1955 and retired from the USMC on October 1, 1975 with the rank of Master Sergeant E-8. He served two tours in Vietnam during which time he received a gunshot wound to his left chest on December 10, 1965 during "Operation Harvest Moon." During Mr. Walton's 20-year service with the Marine Corps, he has earned a Silver Star Medal, two Bronze Stars, two Purple Hearts, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Navy Commendation Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, Presidential Unit Citation, Navy Unit Commendation, Cross of Gallantry, Good Conduct Medal, and Meritorious Mast.
After Mr. Walton's retirement from the Marine Corps, he worked several jobs in Florida as a welder before moving back to Virginia. He retired as a correctional officer from the Virginia Department of Corrections at Green Rock Correctional Center in Chatham, Virginia.
The family will receive friends at his sister's home, Brenda Cosner at 4706 South Boston Hwy, Ringgold, Virginia on Thursday, March 11, 2021 from 4 until 6 p.m. Memorial services will be held at Glen Hill Baptist Church, 1126 Mountain Hill Road, Ringgold, Virginia on Friday, March 12, 2021 at 4 p.m. with Pastor Barry Solomon officiating.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Mar. 11, 2021.