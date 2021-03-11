I worked officer Walton for 9 years at Chatham Correctional unit. We shared many stories of our military experiences and had many laughs...as he was both a very serious/ professional co-worker as well as a very humorous and caring person. I will always remember his expertise in military manner which carried him well as I was his assistant drill when Chatham Correctional became a military style Diversion center...Thanks Mr. Walton for all the pleasant experiences and memories you are a cherished mentor and friend

Jerry Encarnacion March 11, 2021