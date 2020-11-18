Hampton Martin Sr.April 25, 1928 - November 12, 2020Mr. Hampton Martin Sr., 92, of 3321 West Gretna Road, Gretna, Virginia, departed this life on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at his residence.Born April 25, 1928 in Pittsylvania County, he was the son of the late Charlie Martin and Missy Berger Martin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth R. Martin; a son, Hampton Martin Jr., three brothers; and four sisters.Mr. Martin retired from Klopman Mills and was an employee of C & E's Restaurant, Gretna, Virginia. He was a member of the Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Gretna, Virginia.Those left to cherish his memories are two daughters, Patricia Marze (Orville) of Buford, Georgia and Carolyn Pritchett (Eddie) of Blairs, Virginia; four sons, Charles Martin of Atlanta, Georgia, Mark Martin of Gretna, Virginia, Paul Martin (Anita) of Jamestown, North Carolina, and Phillip Martin of Atlanta, Georgia; one sister, Cora Clark of Gretna, Virginia; three sisters-in-law, Jean Brooks (Victor),Lois Martin and Ann Martin, all of Gretna, Virginia; 14 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; a devoted niece, Elaine Berger of Gretna, Virginia; and a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.A celebration of life for Mr. Martin will be conducted on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the chapel of Miller Funeral Home with Pastor Isaac Monroe, eulogist. Interment will follow in the Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church cemetery. A viewing will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Miller Funeral Home from 4 to 7 p.m.Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.