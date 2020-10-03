Hansford Chatten



Mr. Hansford Chatten, 93, of 203 Collie Street, Chatham, Virginia, departed this life on Sunday, September 27, 2020, in Lynchburg General Hospital.



He was born on October 26, 1927, in Pittsylvania County, the son of the late Charlie and Sarah Davis Chatten. He was a member of Fairview Baptist Church, a United States Army Veteran and was the owner and operator of Chatten Barber Shop.



Survivors include a daughter, Donna Carter (James) of High Point, N.C.; three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, a loyal and dedicated friend, Mrs. Shirley Bradner of Gretna, Va.; nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.



Graveside service with Military Rites will be Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Hillcrest Burial Park by Bishop Larry Robertson. Viewing will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. Friday, October 2, 2020, from the Chapel of Howerton Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19, mask and social distancing is required. Howerton Funeral Home is assisting the Chatten family.

