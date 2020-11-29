Hardin Johnson



March 16, 1964 - November 13, 2020



Hardin was a son, brother, husband and father. He was the son of Martha and Clarence "Johnny" Johnson and the brother of Leann and Jeff Johnson.



He was married to Julia Hope Johnson for 30 years and they had four children together, Anna Morgan, Sarah Kathryn, Chelsey Rae, and Andrew Hayden. Hardin had three grandchildren who he loved with all of his heart.



He was affectionately known as Ray to most but was given many nicknames by his Navy comrades and work buddies. He graduated from George Washington High School and then served in the United States Navy on board the USS Preserver and the USS Yellow Stone. He lived the rest of his years as a metal fabricator until his health started to decline. His last years he spent with his love and companion Audrey Bragg. As we move forward without him, in our hearts he will always be.



Piedmont Cremation and Funeral Services



211 North Maine St., Graham, N.C.



Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Nov. 29, 2020.