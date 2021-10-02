Harold Dean Heath
November 2, 1944 - September 30, 2021
Harold Dean Heath I, 76, of Danville, Va., passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2021. He was born on November 2, 1944, in Wilson, N.C., to the late Glen D. Heath and Delsie Lindsey Heath.
Harold is survived by his sons, Pete Heath (Lori) and Jeff Heath (Angela); and grandchildren, Dalton Heath, Lacey Heath, Bryce Heath and Mason Heath.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Mountain Valley Hospice for their loving care.
Due to health issues with COVID there will be no service at this time. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Mountain Valley Hospice, 730 East Church St., Suite 13, Martinsville, VA 24112, or your local SPCA.
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave. Danville, is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Oct. 2, 2021.