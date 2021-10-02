Menu
Harold Dean Heath
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - West End Chapel
511 Church Avenue
Danville, VA
Harold Dean Heath

November 2, 1944 - September 30, 2021

Harold Dean Heath I, 76, of Danville, Va., passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2021. He was born on November 2, 1944, in Wilson, N.C., to the late Glen D. Heath and Delsie Lindsey Heath.

Harold is survived by his sons, Pete Heath (Lori) and Jeff Heath (Angela); and grandchildren, Dalton Heath, Lacey Heath, Bryce Heath and Mason Heath.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Mountain Valley Hospice for their loving care.

Due to health issues with COVID there will be no service at this time. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Mountain Valley Hospice, 730 East Church St., Suite 13, Martinsville, VA 24112, or your local SPCA.

Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave. Danville, is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Oct. 2, 2021.
Pete and all the Family we are so sorry to hear about Dean Passing. Dean was a very nice young man and has left us far too early. We will be in Prayer for all of you. MAY GOD BLESS AND STRENGTHEN YOU ALL NOW AND IN THE FUTURE.
Joe And Martha Doss
Friend
October 2, 2021
