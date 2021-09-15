Menu
Harold "Chickie" Jones Sr.
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes - Westover Chapel
5858 Riverside Drive
Danville, VA
Harold "Chickie" Jones Sr.

May 17, 1948 - September 12, 2021

Harold Wayne Jones, Sr., of Cascade, Va. departed this life on Sunday, September 12, 2021.

Chickie was born in Danville, Va. on May 17, 1948 a son of the late James G. Jones Sr., and Gladys Moore Jones.

Chickie worked as an automotive mechanic and was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include his son, Harold W. "Chick" Jones Jr. (Mandi), a sister, Gladys "Cookie" Dillard, a grandson, Trace Adam Jones.

His daughter, Bonnie Nicole Jones, and two brothers, Butch Jones, and Jackie Jones Sr., predeceased him.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Danville Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Brian Edwards officiating.

Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com

Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is serving the Jones family.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Sep. 15, 2021.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.