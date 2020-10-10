Menu
Harold N. Debrou
March 22, 1943 - October 4, 2020

Mr. Harold N. Debrou, of 181 Melrose Dr., passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Sentara Woodview Nursing Home, South Boston, Va.

Harold was born on March 22, 1943. He was the son of the late James Debrou Sr. and Lillie Mae Debrou. He was predeceased by three brothers and two sisters. He retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co.

He was married to Patsy Debrou of the residence. In addition to his wife, survivors include two sons, Brian Keith Debrou (Helen) and Linwood Little (Jaminetta); two daughters, Setphania Debrou and Harriett Debrou; eight grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

A celebration of Harold's life will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at 1 p.m. with Pastor Maurice Ferrell, Eulogist at D. L. McLaughlin Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation was held Friday from 5 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Safe distance and masks are required.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
