Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Danville and Rockingham County
Danville and Rockingham County Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Harold Robertson
1947 - 2022
BORN
1947
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Howerton Funeral Home
45 Center Street
Chatham, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Memorial service
Apr, 2 2022
1:00p.m.
Howerton Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Harold Robertson

Mr. Harold Robertson, 75, of 3049 Irish Rd., Chatham, Va., departed this life on March 27, 2022, at his residence.

He was born February 22, 1947, in Pittsylvania County, Virginia, to the late James and Isabelle White Robertson. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Gwendolyn Robertson. He was also predeceased by three brothers, James Robertson, Clifford Robertson, and Norman Robertson.

He attended New Hope A.M.E. Church, Chatham, Va. He was a veteran of the United States Army and former employee of Unique Industries.

He leaves to cherish his memories two sons, Harold Robertson Jr. of Georgia, and Tavia (Q'mon) King of N.C.; a daughter, Sparkle Garnes of Chatham, Va.; three stepchildren, Le'Keshia Wilson, Stephen and Archane Grasty; one brother, Charles Robertson (Elizabeth) of Massachusetts; two sisters, Rebecca Millard of Washington, D.C., and Virginia Robertson of Maryland, three grandchildren, Jamon King, Raliyah Garnes, and Kelis Garnes; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be conducted on Saturday, April, 2, 2022, at 1 p.m. from the Chapel of Howerton Funeral Home with Minister Le'Keshia Wilson, Eulogist.

Masks are required for all services.

Howerton Funeral Home is assisting is the Robertson family.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Apr. 1, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
2
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Howerton Funeral Home
45 Center Street, Chatham, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Howerton Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Howerton Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.