Harold RobertsonMr. Harold Robertson, 75, of 3049 Irish Rd., Chatham, Va., departed this life on March 27, 2022, at his residence.He was born February 22, 1947, in Pittsylvania County, Virginia, to the late James and Isabelle White Robertson. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Gwendolyn Robertson. He was also predeceased by three brothers, James Robertson, Clifford Robertson, and Norman Robertson.He attended New Hope A.M.E. Church, Chatham, Va. He was a veteran of the United States Army and former employee of Unique Industries.He leaves to cherish his memories two sons, Harold Robertson Jr. of Georgia, and Tavia (Q'mon) King of N.C.; a daughter, Sparkle Garnes of Chatham, Va.; three stepchildren, Le'Keshia Wilson, Stephen and Archane Grasty; one brother, Charles Robertson (Elizabeth) of Massachusetts; two sisters, Rebecca Millard of Washington, D.C., and Virginia Robertson of Maryland, three grandchildren, Jamon King, Raliyah Garnes, and Kelis Garnes; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.A memorial service will be conducted on Saturday, April, 2, 2022, at 1 p.m. from the Chapel of Howerton Funeral Home with Minister Le'Keshia Wilson, Eulogist.Masks are required for all services.Howerton Funeral Home is assisting is the Robertson family.