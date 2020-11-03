Harold S. Shropshire



January 31, 1933 - October 30, 2020



Harold passed away Friday morning, in Oklahoma City, Okla., after a short illness. Born to Frank S. Shropshire and Bertha E. Shropshire (Smith) in Danville, Va., Harold served in the U.S. Air Force as an aviation mechanic where he was honorably discharged. He continued his education under the GI Bill at West Texas State College. He then continued his civil service at Tinker Air Force Base, from there he went to the United Kingdom where worked at RAF Kemble in the United Kingdom as Deputy Director of Maintenance. He returned to Tinker and was the Chief of the Plant Management Division at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City, OK. He retired form Tinker Air Force Base in 1988.



Harold is survived by his wife, Margie Pool Gardner Shropshire of Oklahoma City, Okla.; his stepson, Mike and Leah Gardner of Dallas, Texas; stepdaughters, Mary and Andy Cochrum of Houston, Texas, and Ann and Greg Garza of Carrollton, Texas, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, John G. Shropshire, Thelma Sharpe and Blanche Hopper.



According to his wishes, Harold has been cremated. Due to Covid-19 his memorial service will be at a later date. Harold was greatly loved and he will be dearly missed by family and friends.



Affordable Cremation Services



10900 N Eastern Ave.



Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Nov. 3, 2020.