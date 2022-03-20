Harry Lee Barnes Jr
Mr. Harry Lee Barnes Jr., 89, of Fayetteville, died on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Mr. Barnes was born June 7, 1932, in Forsyth County, N.C., to the late Harry Barnes Sr and Russell Garland Barnes. In high school, he was a member of the Langston High School football team, in Danville, Va., where he played quarterback. His team went undefeated and won the state championship in 1949. Mr. Barnes was a retired United States Army veteran, CW2, where he was part of the 17th Infantry (Buffalo Soldiers) and the 101st Airborne. He served in the Korean War, two tours in Vietnam, and had the honor of dining with Bob Hope.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Barnes was preceded in death by his wife, Etta Holiness Barnes. Mr. Barnes was survived by three sons, Michael Barnes (Mary), L. Blake Barnes, and Frankie Roberts; godson, Reggie Johnson; four grandchildren, Marshal K. Barnes, Tommy Johnson, Shawn Johnson, and Ricky Johnson; two great-grandchildren, Raziya Barnes and Elisha Barnes; a sister, Jacqueline Summerville; and four brothers, Donovan Harper, Hanara Barnes, Anthony Barnes, and the Rev. Michael Barnes.
A graveside service will be conducted on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at 12 p.m., at Sandhills State Veterans State Cemetery, with full military honors. Funeral arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St., Fayetteville, NC 28301. Online condolences may be made to www.jerniganwarren.com
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Mar. 20, 2022.