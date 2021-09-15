Sending my deepest sympathy and prayers to the Kolendrianos family. We met in 1957 as we began our high school years at GWHS. To be a friend of Harry´s meant you would always be a friend. He was such a likable person and treated everyone with respect. That special characteristic carried over to his students as he taught so many years at DCC, Averett and Stratford. It is a great loss for his family, friends and community. May God bless you and give you peace.

Linda Beale Porter September 15, 2021