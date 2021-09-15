Dr. Harry Thomas Kolendrianos
Dr. Harry Thomas Kolendrianos, 78, of Danville, Virginia passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021.
He was born on April 20, 1943 in Danville, Virginia to the late Thomas A. Kolendrianos and Maxine Kirios Kolendrianos. As the son of a Greek immigrant father and Greek mother, Harry was extremely proud of his heritage and culture.
Harry graduated from George Washington High School in 1961. He then attended Virginia Tech where he earned his B.S. and M.S. in Business Administration, his certificate of advanced graduate study and his Doctorate in Community College Education. His career included teaching Business, Statistics, Business Management and Economics at Danville Community College for 43 years as well as adjunct teaching at Averett University and Stratford College.
Harry's love for the community of Danville was evident through his endless volunteer work. He served on various committees for the YWCA, United Way Fund, Danville Regional Medical Center, YMCA, Danville-Pittsylvania Chamber of Commerce, Hughes Home, American Red Cross, and Danville Public Schools. He participated in the Danville Historical Society, Danville Development Council, Danville Community Foundation, American Heart Association, the Danville Bicentennial Committee, and the Improved Order of Red Men. He was a 52 year member of the Kiwanis Club and served as Vice President and President. Harry's devoted service to his beloved hometown of Danville earned him the Kiwanis Citizenship Award in 2012. He was awarded the Chamber of Commerce Outstanding Educator Award in 1998, the Danville Community College Outstanding Faculty Award, and the Governor's Award for Volunteering Excellence in 1991. He served on the Board of Directors for Virginia Bank and Trust for 47 years, serving as Chairman for 26 of those years.
Harry was a dedicated member of St. Peter's Greek Orthodox Church, holding the positions of Treasurer, Vice President, and President, as well as the founder of the popular Greek Food Fest. He was given the highest layman honor of Archon in the Orthodox Church, which was bestowed by Patriarch Bartholomew of Istanbul. Archons demonstrate outstanding service to the church and are well-respected leaders of the Orthodox community.
Harry was an avid New York Yankees fan and enjoyed many trips to Yankee Spring Training in Florida and to Yankee Stadium in New York. He was also a lifelong Hokie fan and supporter of Virginia Tech. He made many friends through his memberships in the Danville Sports Club, the German Club of Danville and the Danville Golf Club.
Harry is survived by his wife of 50 years, Carol, and daughters Elizabeth Kolendrianos of Roanoke, Va. and Stacy Mitchell (Chad) of Crozet, Va. In addition, he is survived by his brother Dr. Ernest Kolendrianos (Andriana) of Santa Barbara, Calif. Harry leaves behind five grandchildren, Nicholas, Anna, and Christopher Gentiluomo of Roanoke, Va. and William and Michael Mitchell of Crozet, Va.
A special thank you to Dr. Sydney Harris and Dr. Benjamin Lipham for their outstanding medical care. The family also thanks the countless nurses at SOVAH Health who diligently tended to his every need. They are forever grateful to the staff of Roman Eagle Rehab One and South Terrace for their kind-hearted and compassionate support and care during this difficult journey. The family is incredibly grateful for the dedication and support of Harry's in-home caregivers who provided both care and friendship.
A prayer service and visitation will be held on Friday, September 17, 2021 at 7 p.m. at Townes Funeral Home, 215 West Main Street, Danville, Va.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Peter's Greek Orthodox Church, 116 Jefferson Avenue, Danville, Va. with interment following at Mountain View Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to St. Peter's Greek Orthodox Church, the Dr. Harry Kolendrianos Scholarship at Danville Community College, or a charity of your choice
Townes Funeral Home is serving the Kolendrianos family.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2021.