Harry Ray Gibson
August 2, 1930 - October 20, 2020
CHATHAM, Va.
Harry Ray Gibson, age 90, of Chatham, Va., entered into rest on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at his residence in Chatham.
He was born on August 2, 1930, in Pittsylvania County, the son of the late Lonnie Gibson and the late Nellie Mahan Gibson.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Catherine Towler Gibson.
He was a member of Greenpond Baptist Church and served in United States Army during the Korean conflict. He worked for the Pittsylvania County School Bus Department as a mechanic for many years. He was member of the Climax Volunteer Fire Department, the Climax Ruritan Club, and was a founding member of the Pittsylvania County Food Bank. He was also an avid fox hunter.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, the Rev. Steven Ray ( Jane R.) Gibson and Troy Keith (Devie S.) Gibson; a daughter, Tami Lynne (Kenny D.) Morris; a brother, Shorty Gibson; three grandchildren, Noah Jacob (Kari Smith) Gibson, Amelia Lauren (and fiance Alex Whalen) Gibson, and Kerry Gibson Shelton; and two great-grandchildren, Nicholas Scott Shelton Jr., and Henry Jacob Gibson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Sheena Dawn Gibson, sisters, Geraldine Clay, Nell Dillard, Barbara Jones, Pearl Hedrick, and Virgie Prather; and brothers, Dewey Gibson, Percy Lee Gibson, and Randy Gibson.
Graveside services will be conducted at Greenpond Baptist Church Cemetery on Saturday October 24, 2020, at 2 p.m., the Rev. Steven Gibson and the Rev. Steve Zimmerman officiating.
The family will receive friends at the residence, 6876 Anderson Mill Rd. Chatham, Va.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the Greenpond Baptist Church Sign Fund, 7120 Anderson Mill Rd. Chatham, Va., 24531.
Scott Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Chatham is serving the Gibson family. scottfuneralhomechatham.com
Scott Funeral Home
147 S. Main St. Chatham, VA 24531
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Oct. 23, 2020.