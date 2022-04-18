Helen Hayden
January 10, 1922 - April 11, 2022
Helen Smoot Hayden was born on January 10, 1922, in Charlotte County, Virginia. She was the daughter of Granville and Daily Beatrice Cheek Smoot. She graduated from Schoolfield High School and attended Averett College. She was employed with the American National Bank and the Security Bank. She married Bennie K. Hayden on November 9, 1946.
She and her husband owned J. W. Squire Company and she worked there for many years handling their accounting system.
She was a member of Ascension Lutheran Church and its Ruth Circle. She was also a member of the Wednesday Club.
Helen is survived by her three children, Robert Hayden (Jan) of Portland, Oregon, Elizabeth Hayden Atlanta, Georgia, and Laura Keistler (Gregg), Clover, South Carolina. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Benjamin Hayden, Caroline Hayden, Sarah Keistler Jones (Austin) and Anna Keistler. Other survivors include her brother, Donald Smoot (Charlotte) of Seven Lakes, NC.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Granville Smoot Jr.
After her husband's death, she went to live with her daughters, dividing her time between them.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to Ascension Lutheran Church or a charity of your choice
.
A memorial service will be held at Ascension Lutheran Church at a date to be determined.
