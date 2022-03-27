Helen G. PowellMay 10, 1936 - March 25, 2022Helen Gunnell Powell, 85, of 488 Tunstall High Road, Dry Fork, went home to be with her Lord on Friday, March 25, 2022, at her residence.Mrs. Powell was born in on May 10, 1936, a daughter of the late Thomas Lee Gunnell and Bessie Nina Berry Gunnell. She spent all of her life in the Dry Fork area where she was a homemaker and she would also paint houses with her husband on occasions. She was an active member of Sharon Baptist Church, where she served as a sexton, a Sunday School teacher, and she was a member of the choir. Mrs. Powell was also a member of the WMUs, the Tunstall Homemakers, and the Tunstall Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.On November 25, 1950, she married Robert Edward Powell who died on January 25, 2022.In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her son, Michael Edward Powell; grandson, Jonathan Wayne Powell; and 12 brothers and sisters.Survivors include her two sons, Bobby Wayne Powell (Sabrina) of Reidsville, N.C., and Steven Powell (Kelli) of Danville, Va.; two daughters, Connie Reynolds (Bobby) of Danville, Va., and Nancy King (Keith) of Moneta, Va.; grandchildren, Cindy Wyatt, Joshua Powell, Jessica Fulk, Justin Powell, Travis Reynolds and Grace Powell; great-grandchildren, Brittany Wyatt, Hunter Wyatt, Sadie Powell, Chloe Fulk, Paisley Powell Cora Fulk, and Tyler and Madison Hughes; step-grandchildren, Walker and Devin Thompson, Tyler and Madison Hughes; a great-grandchild and great great-grandchild on the way.Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 11 a.m. at Sharon Baptist Church with Pastor Ray Lawton and Mr. Johnny Scearce officiating. Interment will follow in Danville Memorial Gardens.The family will receive friends on prior to the service on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at the church from 10 until 11 a.m. and at other times at the residence, 488 Tunstall High Road, Dry Fork, 24549.Also, the family suggests memorials may be made to the Sharon Baptist Church at 241 Stoney Mill Rd., Danville, VA 24540.Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is serving the Powell family.